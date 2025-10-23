Bigg Boss 19 Week 9: Nehal Chudasama in Danger as Gaurav, Pranit, and Baseer Face Elimination Risk

The drama inside Bigg Boss 19 intensifies as Week 9 nominations have left fans on edge. Following a festive Diwali break with no eliminations, the latest voting trends indicate that Nehal Chudasama, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More are in the danger zone this week. With tensions mounting and new alliances forming, the fight for survival inside the house has never been tougher.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 9 Nominations: The ‘Kismat Ka Faisla’ Task Shakes Things Up

In episode 60, Bigg Boss introduced a fresh nomination twist called ‘Kismat Ka Faisla’, where contestants had to either nominate or save their co-housemates in a chain reaction task. The process began with Kunickaa Sadanand, and by the end, four contestants found themselves nominated for eviction — Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More.

Interestingly, this marks the second consecutive nomination for Gaurav, who faced elimination risk last week as well. Meanwhile, Baseer and Nehal were seen celebrating their participation in the task, unaware of the storm brewing outside with online polls suggesting a tough battle ahead.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Is Leading and Who’s in Danger?

According to the latest Filmibeat and fan-conducted polls, Gaurav Khanna currently holds the highest number of votes on JioCinema and Colors TV’s official voting platform, indicating strong audience support. Baseer Ali follows closely in second place, while Pranit More maintains a decent margin in third.

However, Nehal Chudasama appears to be trailing significantly, placing her at risk of elimination this week. Her limited screen time and quiet gameplay may be contributing factors to her dwindling votes.

If trends hold, Nehal could become the next contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 19 house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan’s Advice and Contestant Reactions

Last weekend, host Salman Khan refrained from eliminating any contestant due to Diwali festivities but delivered some hard-hitting feedback.

He confronted Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Armaan Mallik, and Farhana Bhatt, urging them to introspect and improve their gameplay.

Abhishek Bajaj was cautioned about his aggressive attitude, while Shehbaz Badesha was reminded to maintain balance in his humor.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have once again become the most-watched segments, with viewers eagerly awaiting Salman’s verdict and sharp observations.

New Captaincy Task and Upcoming Twists

Following Nehal’s recent captaincy, reports suggest that Mridul Tiwari may take over as the new captain of the house. The last captaincy round was revoked after Gaurav and others violated rules, leading to disciplinary action from Bigg Boss.

The new week promises more emotional confrontations and unpredictable alliances as contestants battle for dominance in the game. Insiders hint at upcoming wildcard entries and surprise twists that could dramatically alter the house dynamics.

Bigg Boss 19 Viewership and Season Highlights

The 19th season of Bigg Boss, themed “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar”, has garnered impressive viewership across Colors TV and JioCinema, with fans praising its mix of strong personalities, unpredictable tasks, and emotional depth.

A production insider revealed that the makers plan to extend the season beyond five months, potentially making it one of the longest-running editions in franchise history—surpassing even Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 16.

What’s Next on Bigg Boss 19?

As the Week 9 eviction looms, the spotlight is on Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More. While Gaurav’s fan base continues to keep him safe, Nehal may be running out of time.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will reveal who manages to survive the audience’s verdict — and who bids farewell to the house.

Catch all the drama, twists, and eliminations on Bigg Boss 19, streaming on JioCinema and airing on Colors TV.

