Laughter Chefs Season 3 Winner Announced: Aly Goni’s Team Kaanta Lifts the Trophy

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3 concluded on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with Aly Goni-led Team Kaanta emerging as the winner. After weeks of laughter-filled culinary challenges, Team Kaanta defeated Elvish Yadav’s Team Chhuri to claim the coveted trophy, leaving audiences entertained till the very end.

The finale episode delivered a perfect mix of humour, competition, and celebration, marking a memorable conclusion to one of television’s most popular celebrity cooking-comedy shows.

Finale Challenge: Star-Shaped Malpua Decides the Winner

The final task raised the stakes as celebrity chef and judge Harpal Singh Sokhi challenged both teams to prepare a star-shaped malpua, combining creativity with taste. Team Kaanta impressed the judge with their execution, presentation, and flavour, ultimately securing the title and the iconic star-shaped trophy of Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Team Chhuri also delivered a strong performance, making the finale a close and competitive battle, but narrowly missed out on the win.

Winning Team Kaanta: Full List of Contestants

Team Kaanta featured a lively and diverse group of celebrities, including:

Aly Goni

Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah

Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jure

Jannat Zubair

Their teamwork, humour, and consistent performance throughout the season played a key role in their victory.

Team Chhuri Puts Up a Tough Fight

Despite finishing as runners-up, Team Chhuri had an impressive journey on the show. The team included:

Karan Kundrra

Elvish Yadav

Tejasswi Prakash

Isha Malviya

Vivian Dsena

Isha Singh

Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee

Their spirited performances and entertaining moments made them fan favourites across the season.

Aly Goni Celebrates the Win, Thanks Fans

Following the victory, Aly Goni took to social media to express gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support. In a heartfelt message, he thanked viewers for the love showered on Team Kaanta and celebrated the unforgettable journey of the season.

Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Sokhi Add Energy to the Finale

Judge Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi once again brought his expertise and warmth to the judging panel, while Bharti Singh, the show’s host, kept the energy high with her signature humour. Bharti made a special return during the finale week after a brief maternity break, adding to the excitement of the concluding episode.

What’s Next for Laughter Chefs? New Season Teased

The finale ended on a high note as Bharti Singh surprised fans with an announcement that Laughter Chefs will return with new teams, fresh rivalries, and more drama. The next episode is scheduled to air on January 31 at 9 PM, promising even more entertainment for viewers.

With Team Kaanta lifting the trophy, Laughter Chefs Season 3 wrapped up as a successful blend of comedy, cooking, and celebrity fun. As fans look forward to the next chapter of the show, the season will be remembered for its laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable finale moments.

