Steal Web Series Ending Explained: Who Really Planned the £4 Billion Heist?

Prime Video’s Steal delivers a tense, twist-heavy finale that redefines everything viewers thought they knew about the £4 billion robbery at the centre of the series. Starring Sophie Turner in a sharp departure from her fantasy roles, the crime thriller slowly peels back layers of deception, insider manipulation, and moral ambiguity before revealing its true mastermind.

Here is a complete breakdown of Steal’s ending, including who planned the heist, what happened to the money, and where the main characters land by the final episode.

Steal on Prime Video: Series Overview

Created by Sortiris Nikias, Steal is a six-episode crime thriller that premiered on Prime Video on January 21, 2026. The series revolves around a meticulously executed £4 billion financial robbery at Lochmill Capital, a pension-fund investment firm in London.

What initially appears to be a straightforward armed robbery gradually transforms into a complex web of insider trading, covert intelligence operations, and personal desperation.

Steal Plot Explained: What Is the £4 Billion Heist About?

At the centre of the story is Zara Dunne (Sophie Turner), an ordinary office employee whose workday turns into a nightmare when armed robbers storm Lochmill Capital. Alongside her colleague and friend Luke (Archie Madekwe), Zara is forced at gunpoint to authorise a massive financial transfer worth £4 billion.

The money originates from pension funds belonging to everyday workers, including doctors, police officers, and social workers—making the crime morally unsettling from the start.

Meanwhile, DCI Rhys Covac (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) leads the investigation, even as MI5 quietly steps in, hinting that the robbery may be larger than it appears.

The Illusion of a “Victimless Crime” Falls Apart

Initially, the heist is framed as an ideological act rather than pure greed. The stolen funds move rapidly through offshore accounts linked to politicians, celebrities, and multinational corporations, exposing questionable financial practices along the way.

However, the situation spirals out of control when one of the robbers, Morgan (Sniper), turns violent. He kidnaps Luke, threatens Zara and later breaks into her home, demanding his share of the crypto payout. What was supposed to be a controlled operation becomes dangerously personal.

Steal Ending Explained: Who Planned the £4 Billion Robbery?

The biggest revelation arrives in the final episode.

After Zara returns to Lochmill Capital, she discovers the £4 billion has mysteriously been returned to the company’s accounts. Shortly after, Rhys confronts her with the truth and leads her to Darren Yoshida (Andrew Koji), the financial crime investigator assigned to the case.

The True Mastermind Revealed

Darren Yoshida is exposed as the architect of the entire heist. He:

Recruited the thieves

Orchestrated the robbery

Ensured he was assigned to the investigation afterwards to control its direction

His motive was not financial survival, but ideological exposure. Darren believed the robbery would shine a light on systemic corruption, offshore tax havens, and the imbalance between the ultra-wealthy and ordinary citizens.

Although he initially denies involvement, Darren eventually confesses, revealing that the heist was designed to expose how deeply compromised the financial system truly is.

How Zara, Luke, and Milo Were Involved in the Heist

The robbery was not possible without insiders.

Luke’s Role

Luke was recruited first due to his access and personal financial struggles. Buried in credit card debt, he agreed to help, believing the plan involved exploiting unethical corporate money—not pension funds.

Zara’s Involvement

Zara initially resisted but was drawn in after being passed over for a promotion. Frustrated and disillusioned, she agreed to participate, unaware of the full scale of the crime. She was promised a relatively modest payout compared to the billions involved.

Milo’s Secret Betrayal

A third employee, Milo, was also complicit. Already wealthy, he joined for early retirement and was secretly paid £20 million. His greed ultimately costs him his life during the violent final confrontation.

What Was DCI Rhys Covac Hiding?

Rhys is not a morally clean investigator. Throughout the series, it is revealed that he is battling a serious gambling addiction, owing nearly £100,000. His financial desperation raises questions about his motivations and whether he is pursuing justice or survival.

After being shot during the final chaos at Lochmill, Rhys survives but is forced to resign from the police force. He sells his home to clear his debts, effectively losing everything tied to his former life.

What Happens to Luke in the Finale?

Luke’s involvement takes a heavy toll. After being kidnapped by the thieves, he endures psychological breakdowns and narrowly escapes death. One of the robbers ultimately turns on the others and helps Luke return to London.

Luke survives the series but emerges deeply shaken. His future remains uncertain, but unlike others, he pays a significant emotional price for his choices.

What Happens to Zara at the End of Steal?

Zara survives the violence, cooperates with MI5, and hands over her crypto wallet. She appears ready to walk away from the entire ordeal with nothing but trauma—until the final twist.

The Final Twist

Hidden inside a box of office belongings is Milo’s £20 million crypto wallet, which Zara cleverly concealed, knowing she would be searched. Unlike the stolen £4 billion, this money is not tied to Lochmill’s pension funds.

Zara rejects Darren’s final offer of £10 million in exchange for his freedom, refusing to be morally bound to him forever. Instead, she walks away with clean money—and total freedom.

How Does Steal End?

Steal concludes with Zara and Rhys leaving Lochmill Capital together for the last time. When asked what she will do next, Zara admits she doesn’t know—but for the first time, her future is entirely her own.

The ending reinforces the show’s central theme: in a corrupted system, morality is rarely clear, but choice still matters.

Steal Cast and Key Characters

Sophie Turner as Zara Dunne

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DCI Rhys Covac

Archie Madekwe as Luke

Andrew Koji as Darren Yoshida

Harry Michell as Milo

Rather than offering a clean resolution, Steal ends on moral complexity. The mastermind is exposed, the system remains flawed, and the characters walk away changed—some broken, some empowered.

It’s a crime thriller that asks not just who stole the money, but who really deserves it.

