AAP's Raghav Chadha Turns Showstopper At Lakme Fashion Show

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 on Sunday.

The 33-year-old politician walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Sporting a black leather jacket with rolled-up sleeves and matching pants, he exuded confidence as he walked down the fashion lane.

Chadha shared his photos of ramp debut on Instagram and wrote, “Walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 for my maternal uncle (Mama), fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.”

It may be mentioned that Chadha was recently nominated for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Him along with four other AAP leaders were elected unopposed to the Upper House.

Chadha became the youngest Rajya Sabha member at the age of 33.

He was instrumental in AAP’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections. The party secured 92 seats in the 117-member state Assembly.

