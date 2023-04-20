Legendary Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Wife, Pamela Chopra, Dead

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra has passed on Thursday morning. She was 74.

According to reports, Pamela was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days and was recently put on ventilators. Her health slowly started deteriorating and breathed her last today morning.

Apart from being the better half of Yash Chopra, Pamela was also involved in the music of many films that were made by her filmmaker husband. She is survived by her two sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra.

Moreover, she also worked as a writer, dress designer, and co-producer in many Yash Raj Film (YRF) movies.

YRF shared the news on Twitter that read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."