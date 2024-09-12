'Letters From Vietnam' Selected for Max Sir International Film Festival 2024

“It was a spiritually moving experience for me to visit a number of fascinating places in Vietnam that are incredibly diverse, and filming them at the same time,” Kalita says.

Kalita made the most of his boat trips across the nook and corners of Vietnam, immersing in its local culture, and capturing various breathtaking views of the maze of rivers and canals, the picturesque Halong Bay, regarded as a UNESCO World Heritage site, while enjoying some of the most exotic Vietnamese cuisine all along.