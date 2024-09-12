'Letters From Vietnam' Selected for Max Sir International Film Festival 2024

After garnering critical appreciation with his documentary film 'Veerangana’, which bagged a series of awards and honours at various international film festivals, including official selection to the Indian Panorama of the 52nd International Film Festival of India, the Guwahati-based Kishore Kalita is now drawing attention with his new documentary project.
Entitled ‘Letters From Vietnam’, the film is a travelogue through one of Southeast Asia’s most exotic locations – Vietnam. Recently, ‘Letters From Vietnam’ has been officially selected to be screened at the Max Sir International Film Festival 2024, to be held in Costa Rica. Held annually, the festival basically showcases nature-focused documentaries and shorts. Earlier, the film received an official selection to the Indian International Short Film Festival Awards.
For Kishore Kalita, it was truly a memorable experience to visit Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's most beautiful and stunning locations. The visit enabled him to gain some fascinating insights on Vietnamese life and culture, its stunning landscapes, historical landmarks and vibrant multiple cultures, which were captured in all its spontaneity in ‘Letters From Vietnam’.
“It was a spiritually moving experience for me to visit a number of fascinating places in Vietnam that are incredibly diverse, and filming them at the same time,” Kalita says.
Kalita made the most of his boat trips across the nook and corners of Vietnam, immersing in its local culture, and capturing various breathtaking views of the maze of rivers and canals, the picturesque Halong Bay, regarded as a UNESCO World Heritage site, while enjoying some of the most exotic Vietnamese cuisine all along.
The film captures the famous Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, a very well-preserved and imposing building, located in the bustling city of Hanoi, known for its culture and heritage. Considered as one of the most important tourist attractions in Vietnam, the historic One-pillar Pagoda, a historic Buddhist temple which has existed for nearly 1000 years, is also located here.
Kishore Kalita’s visit to the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, Vietnam's first National University, dedicated to Confucius, turned out to be quite an enlightening one. Its peaceful courtyards, pavilions, and gardens provide a tranquil retreat amidst the bustling city. On the way, Kalita also had a good look at the large bronze statue of The Ly Thai To, the founder of the Ly dynasty of Vietnam.
The various temples, spiritual sites and palaces in Vietnam serve as living testaments to the region's historical legacy, cultural and spiritual traditions, and artistic excellence.
Kishore Kalita winded up his Vietnamese tour with a visit to the Phu Quoc United Center, which is a tourist resort cum entertainment complex, and is located in the Phu Quoc Pearl island, considered as the most attractive island in Vietnam.
Besides producing and directing ‘Letters From Vietnam’, Kishore Kalita has also done the camera work. Edited by Bipul Raj and musically designed by Prasun Mukhopadhyay, the film’s music is scored by Soumyarit Nag, narrated by Hansraj Barpatragohain.