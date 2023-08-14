Entertainment

List of free Dish Channels: A Landmark Initiative for Empowering India through Digital Broadcasting

Free Dish Channels
Pratidin Bureau

Free Dish Channels: In recent years, India has undergone a remarkable transformation in television broadcasting. Digital technology has paved the way for an innovative initiative that has not only revolutionized the entertainment landscape but also played a significant role in advancing education, information dissemination, and cultural exchange. This forward-looking endeavor, driven by the expansion of MPEG 4 channels, has brought about a profound impact on Indian households, ushering in a new era of connectivity and accessibility.

With a diverse range of channels across various frequencies, this initiative has transcended mere entertainment, empowering Indians from all walks of life. From news and education to regional language content and cultural enrichment, this digital broadcasting revolution has become a catalyst for change, bridging gaps and fostering inclusivity. Beyond the entertainment quotient, these channels have harnessed the power of technology to provide educational resources, bolster regional cultures, and keep citizens informed about the latest developments across the nation and the world. By enabling access to information, entertainment, and education, this technological leap has played a pivotal role in enhancing the lives of millions of Indians, transforming television sets into gateways of empowerment and enlightenment.

Frequency 11090 V 29500

1. DD NEWS

2. DD National

3. DD KISAN

4. 9XM

5. NAZARA

6. Sun Marathi

7. Showbox

8. DD Girnar

9. ISHARA TV

10. ABZY COOL

11. B4U BHOJPURI

12. B4U Movies

13. GOOD NEWS TODAY

14. Dhamaka Movies B4U 

15. Shemaroo Umang

16. Zee Ganga

17. DHINCHAAK

18. Manoranjan Prime

Frequency 11170 V 29500

19. MANORANJAN GRAND

20. Shemaroo Marathibana

21. DD Podhigai

22. DD Punjabi

23. DD Sahyadri

24. Fakt Marathi

25. Sports18 Khel

26. SANSAD TV

27. SANSAD TV (RAJYA SABHA)

28. SHEMAROO TV

29. Dangal

30. Bhojpuri Cinema

31. Zee Biskope

32. ABZY MOVIES

33. Goldmines

34. THE Q

35. Cineplex Bollywood

36. Goldmines Bollywood

Frequency 11470 V 29500

37. Dangal 2

38. RISHTEY CINEPLEX

39. Movie Plus

40. Manoranjan Movies

41. Big Magic

42. B4U KADAK

43. Manoranjan TV

44. TV9 Bharatvarsh

45. AASTHA

46. FILAMCHI BHOJPURI

47. UNIQUE TV

48. ZEE ANMOL CINEMA

49. NDTV India

50. STAR GOLD THRILLS

51. Enter10

52. GOLDMINES MOVIES

53. CHUMBAK TV

54.Sanskar TV

Frequency 11510 V 29500

55. Star Utsav Movies

56. News 18 India

57. ZING

58. Sony Wah

59. Bharat 24 vision of New India

60. DD INDIA

61. MTV Beats

62. Masti

63. B4U Music

64. India TV

65. News Nation

66. Times Now Navbharat

67. Republic Bharat

68. Aaj Tak

69. ABP News

70. ZEE News

71. ZEE Chitra Mandir

72. ZEE Punjabi

73. Popular TV

74. DD BHARATI

Frequency 11550 V 29500

75. DD Yadagiri

76. DD UP

77. TEST 503

78. DD RAJASTHAN

79. DD SPORTS

80. DD BIHAR

81. DD JHARKHAND

82. DD MP

83. DD TRIPURA

84. DD CHHATTISGARH

85. DD Kashir

86. DD Chandana

87. DD UTTARAKHAND

88. DD Saptagiri

89. DD Malayalam

90. DD Assam

91. DD Oriya

92. DD Arunprabha

93. DD Bangla

Frequency 11630 V 29500

95. Aastha Bhajan

96. Chardikla Time TV

97. DD GOA

98. DD Haryana

99. DD Himachal Pradesh

100. MH 1 DIL SE

101. BANSAL NEWS

102. Sudarshan News

103. News 18 UP/UK

104. DD Meghalaya

105. DD Manipur

106. DD Nagaland

107. DD Mizoram

108. DD INDIA HD

109. VEDIC

110. AASTHA GUJARATI

111. BTV WORLD

112. KBS WORLD

113. DD NATIONAL HD

114. DD Urdu

115. Swadesh News

116. TEST 622

Frequency 11590 V 29500

117. DD PM e-VIDYA 121

118. DD PM e-VIDYA 122

119. DD PM e-VIDYA 123

120. DD PM e-VIDYA 124

121. DD PM e-VIDYA 125

122. DD PM e-VIDYA 126

123. DD PM e-VIDYA 127

124. DD PM e-VIDYA 128

125. DD PM e-VIDYA 129

126. DD PM e-VIDYA 130

127. DD PM e-VIDYA 131

128. DD PM e-VIDYA 132

129. DD PM e-VIDYA 133

130. DD PM e-VIDYA 134

131. DD PM e-VIDYA 135

132. DD PM e-VIDYA 136

133. DD PM e-VIDYA 137

134. DD PM e-VIDYA 138

135. DD PM e-VIDYA 139

136. DD PM e-VIDYA 140

137. DD PM e-VIDYA 141

138. DD PM e-VIDYA 142

139. DD PM e-VIDYA 143

140. DD PM e-VIDYA 144

141. DD PM e-VIDYA 145

142. DD PM e-VIDYA 146

143. DD PM e-VIDYA 147

144. DD PM e-VIDYA 148

145. DD PM e-VIDYA 149

146. DD PM e-VIDYA 150

147. DD PM e-VIDYA 151

148. DD PM e-VIDYA 152

149. DD PM e-VIDYA 153

150. DD PM e-VIDYA 154

151. DD PM e-VIDYA 155

152. DD PM e-VIDYA 156

153. DD PM e-VIDYA 157

154. DD PM e-VIDYA 158

155. DD PM e-VIDYA 159

156. DD PM e-VIDYA 160

Frequency 11670 V 29500

157. DD PM e-VIDYA 161

158. DD PM e-VIDYA 162

159. DD PM e-VIDYA 163

160. DD PM e-VIDYA 164

161. DD PM e-VIDYA 165

162. DD PM e-VIDYA 166

163. DD PM e-VIDYA 167

164. DD PM e-VIDYA 168

165. DD PM e-VIDYA 169

166. DD PM e-VIDYA 170

167. DD PM e-VIDYA 171

168. DD PM e-VIDYA 172

169. DD PM e-VIDYA 173

170. DD PM e-VIDYA 174

171. DD PM e-VIDYA 175

172. DD PM e-VIDYA 176

173. DD PM e-VIDYA 177

174. DD PM e-VIDYA 178

175. DD PM e-VIDYA 179

176. DD PM e-VIDYA 180

177. DD PM e-VIDYA 181

178. DD PM e-VIDYA 182

179. DD PM e-VIDYA 183

180. DD PM e-VIDYA 184

181. DD PM e-VIDYA 185

182. DD PM e-VIDYA 186

183. DD PM e-VIDYA 187

184. DD PM e-VIDYA 188

185. DD PM e-VIDYA 189

186. DD PM e-VIDYA 190

187. DD PM e-VIDYA 191

188. DD PM e-VIDYA 192

189. DD PM e-VIDYA 193

190. DD PM e-VIDYA 194

191. DD PM e-VIDYA 195

192. DD PM e-VIDYA 196

193. DD PM e-VIDYA 197

194. DD PM e-VIDYA 198

195. DD PM e-VIDYA 199

196. DD PM e-VIDYA 200

Frequency 11550 H 30000

197. DD VANDE GUJ01

198. DD VANDE GUJ02

199. DD VANDE GUJ03

200. DD VANDE GUJ04

201. DD VANDE GUJ05

202. DD VANDE GUJ06

203. DD VANDE GUJ07

204. DD VANDE GUJ08

205. DD VANDE GUJ09

206. DD VANDE GUJ10

207. DD VANDE GUJ11

208. DD VANDE GUJ12

209. DD VANDE GUJ13

210. DD VANDE GUJ14

211. DD VANDE GUJ15

212. DD VANDE GUJ16

213. DD DIGISHALA 01

214. DD DIGISHALA 02

215. DD DIGISHALA 03

216. DD DIGISHALA 04

217. DD DIGISHALA 05

218. DD DIGISHALA 06

Radio channels

1. AIR Live News (Radio)

2. AIR Telangana (Radio)

3. AIR Maharashtra (Radio)

4. AIR Tamilnadu (Radio)

5. Vividh Bharati (Radio)

6. AIR Haryana (Radio)

7. AIR Andhra (Radio)

8. AIR Manipur (Radio)

9. AIR Gujrat (Radio)

10. AIR Goa (Radio)

11. AIR Punjab (Radio)

12. AIR Puducherry (Radio)

13. AIR Srinagar (Radio)

14. AIR UP (Radio)

15. AIR Bihar (Radio)

16. AIR MP (Radio)

17. Air Karnataka (Radio)

18. AIR West Bengal (Radio)

19. AIR Hindi (Radio)

20. AIR NE Service (Radio)

21. AIR Uttarakhand (Radio)

22. AIR Portblair (Radio)

23. AIR Rajasthan (Radio)

24. AIR Sikkim (Radio)

25. AIR Ragam (Radio)

26. AIR Jharkhand (Radio)

27. Amarnath yatra (Radio)

28. AIR Odisha (Radio)

29. AIR Kerala (Radio)

30. AIR Assam (Radio)

31. AIR Chhattisgarh (Radio)

32. AIR Meghalaya (Radio)

33. AIR Nagaland (Radio)

34. AIR Mizoram (Radio)

35. AIR Arunachal (Radio)

36. AIR Tripura (Radio)

37. AIR Ladakh (Radio)

38. AIR Himachal (Radio)

39. AIR Jammu (Radio)

40. Gyan Vani (Radio)

41. FM Rainbow Delhi (Radio)

42. FM Gold Delhi (Radio)

43. AIR Darbhanga (Radio)

44. AIR Nazibabad (Radio)

45. AIR World Service 1 (Radio)

46. AIR World Service 2 (Radio)

47. AIR Neighbourhood 1 (Radio)

48. AIR Neighbourhood 2 (Radio)

Exploring the Vibrant Nicknames of Indian Cities: An In-Depth List and Interesting Facts
20 Best Anime Series of all time: Full List
