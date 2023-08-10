20 Best Anime Series of all time: Full List

Chainsaw Man

"Chainsaw Man" takes the shonen anime genre to new heights with its brutal and unapologetic approach. It follows Denji, a devil hunter who becomes a human-devil hybrid after a deadly encounter. The series delves into themes of sacrifice, identity, and the blurred lines between humanity and monstrosity. Amidst the gory battles and supernatural elements, "Chainsaw Man" explores the determination and resilience of its characters, defying traditional expectations.

Fullmetal Alchemist

Brotherhood: "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is a compelling blend of fantasy, adventure, and philosophical exploration. Edward and Alphonse Elric's journey to restore their bodies using alchemy delves into the price of power, the consequences of actions, and the complexity of morality. This anime not only features intense action sequences but also delves into profound themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the human condition.

Vinland Saga

"Vinland Saga" goes beyond typical historical anime by delving into the psychological toll of war and revenge. Set in the Viking Age, it follows Thorfinn Karlsefni, a young warrior seeking to break the cycle of violence and create a better future. The series confronts themes of honor, identity, and the impact of trauma, all set against a backdrop of epic battles and political intrigue.

Revolutionary Girl Utena

"Revolutionary Girl Utena" challenges traditional gender roles and societal norms within the framework of a unique fantasy world. Utena Tenjou's quest to become a prince and her involvement in dueling challenges conventional storytelling. The anime explores identity, love, and the complexities of human relationships, all while utilizing sword duels as a metaphor for personal growth and empowerment.

One-Punch Man

"One-Punch Man" takes the traditional superhero concept and flips it on its head. Saitama, the protagonist, is so overwhelmingly powerful that he defeats any opponent with a single punch. Despite his incredible strength, he grapples with a sense of emptiness and a longing for meaningful challenges. The anime's unique premise, paired with its humor and action-packed sequences, offers a fresh perspective on the superhero genre while exploring themes of purpose and self-discovery.

Death Note

"Death Note" presents a high-stakes battle of wits between Light Yagami and the enigmatic detective L. The supernatural notebook that grants the power to kill by writing a person's name becomes a tool for both justice and corruption. The series delves into moral dilemmas, the nature of power, and the consequences of playing god. The intense cat-and-mouse game between Light and L keeps viewers engaged as they navigate the intricate web of mind games and manipulation.

Fruits Basket (2019 Reboot)

"Fruits Basket" (2019 Reboot) revitalizes the beloved shojo manga, bringing its heartwarming and introspective story to a new generation. Tohru Honda's interactions with the cursed Sohma family members create a touching narrative that explores trauma, healing, and the power of empathy. The anime beautifully captures the emotional depth of the original material while addressing themes of acceptance and personal growth.

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

"Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann" is a mecha anime that embraces boldness and scale. Simon and Kamina's journey from the depths of their underground village to battles against cosmic threats is a rollercoaster of action and emotion. The series showcases themes of courage, determination, and the limitless potential of human spirit. With its epic battles and exhilarating energy, "Gurren Lagann" offers a mecha experience that leaves a lasting impact.