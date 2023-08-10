20 Best Anime Series of all time: Full List

Best Anime Series of all time: Get ready for a thrilling journey through the various genres and stories that have distinguished these shows as genuine gems in the animation industry. These anime series have not only captured viewers' attention but also permanently altered the animation landscape with their heart-pounding action sequences and moving stories.
You will learn about the intricate craft of storytelling, see how characters develop into friends, and be amazed by the unique creativity that has made these series stand out as you journey with us on this exploration. Our list is a celebration of the talent, perseverance, and creativity that have propelled these anime to their coveted places among the genre's pinnacle works.
Prepare yourself to immerse yourself in the iconic classics and ground-breaking contemporary works that have won audiences all over the world. You will learn more about the core elements that make anime such a popular and enduring form of entertainment as you read through each entry on our list.
"Chainsaw Man" takes the shonen anime genre to new heights with its brutal and unapologetic approach. It follows Denji, a devil hunter who becomes a human-devil hybrid after a deadly encounter. The series delves into themes of sacrifice, identity, and the blurred lines between humanity and monstrosity. Amidst the gory battles and supernatural elements, "Chainsaw Man" explores the determination and resilience of its characters, defying traditional expectations.
Brotherhood: "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is a compelling blend of fantasy, adventure, and philosophical exploration. Edward and Alphonse Elric's journey to restore their bodies using alchemy delves into the price of power, the consequences of actions, and the complexity of morality. This anime not only features intense action sequences but also delves into profound themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the human condition.
"Vinland Saga" goes beyond typical historical anime by delving into the psychological toll of war and revenge. Set in the Viking Age, it follows Thorfinn Karlsefni, a young warrior seeking to break the cycle of violence and create a better future. The series confronts themes of honor, identity, and the impact of trauma, all set against a backdrop of epic battles and political intrigue.
"Revolutionary Girl Utena" challenges traditional gender roles and societal norms within the framework of a unique fantasy world. Utena Tenjou's quest to become a prince and her involvement in dueling challenges conventional storytelling. The anime explores identity, love, and the complexities of human relationships, all while utilizing sword duels as a metaphor for personal growth and empowerment.
"One-Punch Man" takes the traditional superhero concept and flips it on its head. Saitama, the protagonist, is so overwhelmingly powerful that he defeats any opponent with a single punch. Despite his incredible strength, he grapples with a sense of emptiness and a longing for meaningful challenges. The anime's unique premise, paired with its humor and action-packed sequences, offers a fresh perspective on the superhero genre while exploring themes of purpose and self-discovery.
"Death Note" presents a high-stakes battle of wits between Light Yagami and the enigmatic detective L. The supernatural notebook that grants the power to kill by writing a person's name becomes a tool for both justice and corruption. The series delves into moral dilemmas, the nature of power, and the consequences of playing god. The intense cat-and-mouse game between Light and L keeps viewers engaged as they navigate the intricate web of mind games and manipulation.
"Fruits Basket" (2019 Reboot) revitalizes the beloved shojo manga, bringing its heartwarming and introspective story to a new generation. Tohru Honda's interactions with the cursed Sohma family members create a touching narrative that explores trauma, healing, and the power of empathy. The anime beautifully captures the emotional depth of the original material while addressing themes of acceptance and personal growth.
"Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann" is a mecha anime that embraces boldness and scale. Simon and Kamina's journey from the depths of their underground village to battles against cosmic threats is a rollercoaster of action and emotion. The series showcases themes of courage, determination, and the limitless potential of human spirit. With its epic battles and exhilarating energy, "Gurren Lagann" offers a mecha experience that leaves a lasting impact.
"Neon Genesis Evangelion" redefines the mecha genre by delving into the psychological struggles of its characters. As humanity fights against monstrous Angels, the focus remains on the emotional turmoil and existential crises faced by the pilots of the massive mechs. Themes of identity, depression, and the nature of existence intertwine with exhilarating battles, creating a thought-provoking and visually stunning experience.
"Serial Experiments Lain" stands as a psychological horror anime that delves deep into the blurred boundaries between reality and the virtual world. Lain's obsession with the digital realm "The Wired" leads to an unsettling exploration of identity, consciousness, and the potential consequences of technology. This series is known for its eerie atmosphere and mind-bending narrative, inviting viewers to question the nature of reality.
"Cowboy Bebop" is a masterclass in blending genres, combining futuristic sci-fi with a neo-noir atmosphere. Bounty hunters Spike and Jet navigate a dystopian galaxy while dealing with their own troubled pasts. The anime's stylish animation, memorable characters, and jazz-infused soundtrack contribute to its status as a timeless classic that explores themes of identity, redemption, and the fleeting nature of existence.
"Monster" is a psychological thriller that delves into the depths of human darkness. Dr. Kenzo Tenma's pursuit of a "monster" he saved years ago leads him down a path of intrigue and suspense. The anime tackles complex ethical dilemmas, moral ambiguity, and the fine line between good and evil. Set in post-Cold War Germany, "Monster" offers a tense and thought-provoking narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.
"Mushishi" offers a meditative and atmospheric experience through its exploration of the supernatural creatures known as "Mushi." Ginko's journey to understand and interact with these mystical entities provides a unique lens into the mysteries of nature and the human condition. The anime's slow pacing and philosophical themes draw viewers into a world where folklore and spirituality intersect.
Love Is War: "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War" is a standout in the romantic comedy genre due to its clever writing and emotional depth. Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane's rivalry over confessing their love creates a dynamic blend of humor, drama, and romance. Beyond the comedic situations, the series explores the vulnerability and complexity of young love, making it more than just a lighthearted rom-com.
"A Silent Voice" tackles the weighty subject of bullying and its long-lasting effects on both the victim and the perpetrator. Shoya Ishida's quest for redemption and Shoko Nishimiya's journey toward self-acceptance create a moving story of forgiveness and understanding. The anime delves into themes of communication, empathy, and the transformative power of genuine connection, providing a poignant exploration of human relationships.
"Puella Magi Madoka Magica" subverts the magical girl genre by delving into the psychological toll of battling supernatural forces. The seemingly cute and whimsical premise takes a dark turn as the characters confront harsh realities and difficult decisions. The anime raises questions about the nature of sacrifice, the consequences of seeking power, and the blurred line between hope and despair. Its intricate narrative and emotional depth make it a standout in the genre.
"Oshi No Ko" peels back the glamorous facade of the entertainment industry to expose its darker aspects. This anime challenges conventional perceptions by delving into themes of ambition, manipulation, and the personal growth that can arise from adversity. With its drama-driven narrative and thought-provoking exploration of the cost of fame, "Oshi No Ko" offers a compelling and fresh take on the world of idols.
"Attack On Titan" thrusts viewers into a world besieged by gigantic humanoid creatures known as Titans. Eren Yeager's pursuit of vengeance against these monsters drives the narrative, but the series expands to explore themes of survival, freedom, and the moral complexities of war. The anime delves into the horrors of conflict and raises questions about human nature, making it a thought-provoking exploration of the human spirit's resilience.
"Dragon Ball Z" is a staple of the shonen anime genre, known for its iconic battles, memorable characters, and exploration of Saiyan warrior Goku's journey to protect Earth. Beyond the intense combat, the series delves into themes of friendship, determination, and personal growth. With its expansive universe and enduring appeal, "Dragon Ball Z" continues to captivate audiences with its blend of action and heart.
"The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" offers a mix of comedy and mystery through the misadventures of the SOS Brigade. Haruhi Suzumiya's charismatic leadership drives the energetic series, which balances lighthearted humor with deeper themes. Its influence on anime culture is evident in its references, dances, and music, solidifying its status as a must-watch series that captures the spirit of youthful exploration and discovery.