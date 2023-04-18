List of Highest-Grossing Tamil Movies of 2023 & All Time (Kollywood)

Darbar

Darbar is a 2020 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role as Aaditya Arunasalam, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, along with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in pivotal roles.

The film was released on January 9, 2020, coinciding with the Pongal festival, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, it was a commercial success and grossed around Rs. 250 crores worldwide at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2020.