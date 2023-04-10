List of Unmarried Actresses in Bollywood as of 2023

Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, India, has always been a hotbed of talent and creativity. From legendary actresses like Madhubala and Nargis to current superstars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood has produced some of the most iconic leading ladies in the world. While many actresses have settled down with their partners, there are still a number of unmarried actresses in Bollywood who continue to make their mark on the industry. Here are 15 of them: