List of Unmarried Actresses in Bollywood as of 2023

Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, India, has always been a hotbed of talent and creativity. From legendary actresses like Madhubala and Nargis to current superstars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood has produced some of the most iconic leading ladies in the world. While many actresses have settled down with their partners, there are still a number of unmarried actresses in Bollywood who continue to make their mark on the industry. Here are 15 of them:
Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, and Bollywood actress was born on November 11, 1975. She dated model Rohman Shawl, who is 15 years her junior, but the two split up by the end of December 2021, and she is now content as a single mother. Sushmita Sen's filmography is no longer active, but she is still well-liked even in minor roles. She last appeared in the Bengali movie Nirbaak, and she made a comeback with the Hotstar Web series Aarya (2020) and Arya 2 (2021).
Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold and outspoken nature, as well as her exceptional acting skills. She has been linked to a number of actors in the past but remains unmarried.
Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Heropanti" and has since become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.
Parineeti Chopra is a talented actress who has won critical acclaim for her performances in films like "Ishaqzaade" and "Hasee Toh Phasee." Despite being linked to a number of actors, she has yet to tie the knot.
Shraddha Kapoor is a talented actress who has worked in both Bollywood and regional films. Despite being linked to a number of actors, she remains unmarried
Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatile acting skills and has won critical acclaim for her performances in films like "Pink" and "Thappad." Despite being linked to a number of actors in the past, she remains unmarried.
Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Dabangg" and has since become one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Despite being linked to a number of actors, she has yet to tie the knot.
Jacqueline Fernandez is a talented actress who has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood films. Despite being in relationships with some of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, she remains unmarried.
Nushrratt Bharuccha is a talented actress who has won critical acclaim for her performances in films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Chhalaang." Despite being linked to a number of actors, she remains unmarried.
Diana Penty made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Cocktail" and has since become one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Despite being linked to a number of actors, she has yet to tie the knot.
Veteran actress Tabu, born on November 4, 1971, is 51 years old but has never expressed interest in getting married. But Tabu freely acknowledged that when she was younger, she had a crush on his Drishyam 2 co-star Ajay Devgn. The Padma Shri Awardee actress is still active in films and has won hearts and awards with powerful performances.
In 2000, Ameesha Patel made a dazzling debut in Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and even at the age of 47, born on June 9th, 1976, she still looks stunning. Despite some of her films being deemed commercially unsuccessful, Ameesha has always remained in the spotlight for her unparalleled beauty and fitness.