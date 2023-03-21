Top 15 Most Beautiful Female Singers in Bollywood 2023

1-Sunidhi Chauhan

At the age of twelve, Sunidhi Chauhan made her singing debut in the movie Shastra. She is renowned for both her fashionable appearance and her melodious voice. Everywhere she performs, this versatile queen astounds the audience with her vivacious appeal. Throngs of people attend just to catch a glimpse of this stunning beauty and talented lady.

2- Shreya Ghoshal

Due to her incredibly soft voice, Shreya Ghoshal is also referred to as the nightingale of the movie business. Her singing prowess has brought her numerous national honors. People gush over her for her simplicity and her talent. Some of her best songs include Sunn Raha Hai, Deewani Mastani, Dola Re Dola, Nagada Sang Dhol, and Chikni Chameli.