List of Upcoming OTT Releases in July 2023, 1st week

Boss Baby 2

After transitioning into adulthood, Tim fully embraced his role as a dedicated and loving father, immersing himself in the remarkable qualities that define parenthood. Meanwhile, his brother Ted achieved great success as a CEO. Unexpectedly, their paths cross again when they accidentally consume a mysterious potion that transforms them into babies for a limited period of 48 hours. Teaming up with Tim's daughter, who happens to be a secret agent, the trio embarks on a thrilling mission to protect other toddlers from being turned into monsters by a diabolical mastermind.

Starring Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow, Boss Baby 2 can be enjoyed on the popular streaming platform Netflix starting from July 1, 2023. Directed by Tom McGrath and produced by Jeff Hermann, this animated sequel promises an entertaining and heartwarming adventure for viewers of all ages.