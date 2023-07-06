List of Upcoming OTT Releases in July 2023, 1st week

Upcoming OTT Releases in July: Get ready for an exciting month of captivating storytelling and thrilling entertainment as we dive into the list of upcoming OTT releases in the first week of July 2023. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming dramas and spine-chilling horrors, these releases promise to keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you craving for more. Whether you're a fan of intense action sequences, gripping narratives, or thought-provoking themes, there's something for everyone in this diverse lineup. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to indulge in a binge-watching extravaganza with these highly anticipated releases on your favorite OTT platforms. Here are the upcoming OTT releases in July 2023.
After transitioning into adulthood, Tim fully embraced his role as a dedicated and loving father, immersing himself in the remarkable qualities that define parenthood. Meanwhile, his brother Ted achieved great success as a CEO. Unexpectedly, their paths cross again when they accidentally consume a mysterious potion that transforms them into babies for a limited period of 48 hours. Teaming up with Tim's daughter, who happens to be a secret agent, the trio embarks on a thrilling mission to protect other toddlers from being turned into monsters by a diabolical mastermind.
Starring Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow, Boss Baby 2 can be enjoyed on the popular streaming platform Netflix starting from July 1, 2023. Directed by Tom McGrath and produced by Jeff Hermann, this animated sequel promises an entertaining and heartwarming adventure for viewers of all ages.
In the romantic comedy-drama Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro and set to release on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez portrays the character of Kat Valdez, a renowned superstar. When Kat discovers that her on-stage groom, Bastian (Maluma), has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a math teacher who held a "Marry Me" sign during her concert. Based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel of the same name, this film garnered positive reviews upon its initial release, making it highly anticipated among audiences. Get ready to witness the entertaining and heartfelt journey of love and second chances when Marry Me premieres on Netflix.
Featuring a talented cast including Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Buteau, Stephen Wallem, Jameela Jamil, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, Marry Me offers a delightful cinematic experience. Directed by Kat Coiro and produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, and John Rogers, this film is set to charm viewers on Netflix starting July 1, 2023.
Directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran, the Tamil romantic comedy Good Night tells the story of a young IT professional who faces a snoring issue that starts affecting his partner's health and his own quality of life. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the girl of his dreams. This unique storyline has captivated audiences and received positive reviews since its release on May 12. Soon, viewers can enjoy Good Night on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar starting July 3, 2023.
Starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Sakthivel, Bagavathi Perumal, Raichal Rabecca, Sree Arthi, Uma Ramachandran, Kausalya Natarajan, and Jagan Krishnan, Good Night offers a delightful blend of romance and comedy. Directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran and produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Nazerath Pasilian, this Tamil language film promises an entertaining experience for audiences on Disney+ Hotstar.
Following its successful theatrical run, the gripping spy thriller drama IB71 has generated significant buzz as it gears up for its digital release. The film, led by the talented Vidyut Jammwal, delves into a critical covert mission undertaken by the Intelligence Bureau of India. With high stakes and the lives of many hanging in the balance, the protagonist's exceptional skills become crucial in supporting the Indian armed forces against a formidable enemy. The film's imminent arrival on an OTT platform has generated immense anticipation among viewers.
Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Suvrat Joshi, Dalip Tahil, Hobby Dhaliwal, Mir Sarwar, Niharica Raizada, Sahidur Rahaman, Pyarali Nayani, Amit Anand Raut, Rajat Roy, Narinder Bhutani, and Shabana Khan, IB71 is a power-packed thriller. Directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and others, this film is set to make its mark on the OTT platform, delivering an exhilarating and suspenseful experience. Keep an eye out for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, 2023.
Prepare to be enthralled by the heartwarming series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, which will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Reshma Ghatala, this unique show spans eight episodes and is also available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The series revolves around three women from different generations who find themselves sharing a home under unusual circumstances. This extraordinary situation compels these individuals to prioritize their own needs and desires over the conventional bonds that tie them to others. Sweet Kaaram Coffee serves as an inspiring and uplifting exploration of the human spirit.
Featuring a talented cast including Lakshmi Madhoo, Santhy Balachandran, Bala Suresh, Kavin Jay Babu, Dev, Vamsi Krishna, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Alexx O’Nell, Sweet Kaaram Coffee offers a compelling and relatable portrayal of diverse characters. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Lion Tooth Studios, this series promises to be a captivating journey that explores the complexities of relationships and self-discovery. Look out for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 6, 2023.
Inspired by a popular South Korean crime drama of the same name, the upcoming film Blind stars the incredibly talented Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Set to premiere on Jio Cinema in July 2023, this film marks Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's highly anticipated comeback. The story revolves around a blind police officer who embarks on a relentless pursuit of a serial killer. With its intriguing premise and thrilling narrative, Blind promises to be an engaging and riveting cinematic experience.
Featuring a stellar cast including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, Shubham Saraf, Lucy Aarden, Javed Khan, and more, Blind is poised to captivate audiences. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, this film combines elements of mystery, suspense, and crime, offering an enthralling journey into the depths of darkness. Don't miss the opportunity to watch Blind exclusively on Jio Cinema OTT from July 7, 2023.
The upcoming movie Tarla dives deep into the extraordinary life of renowned food writer and beloved home cook Tarla Dalal. Portrayed by the talented Huma Qureshi, Tarla Dalal's passionate relationship with food and its profound impact on her life take center stage in this film. With an authentic portrayal of her culinary journey and the transformative effects of achieving her culinary goals, Tarla offers an intimate glimpse into the world of a culinary icon.
Featuring a stellar cast including Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Purnendu Bhattacharya, and Veenah Naair, Tarla promises a captivating and flavorful cinematic experience. Directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari, this film celebrates the love for food and the indomitable spirit of a trailblazing personality. Indulge in the culinary journey when Tarla releases on ZEE5 in July 2023.
In The Horrors of Dolores Roach, Justina Machado breathes life into the character of Dolores Roach, who spent sixteen years in prison before being released. Returning to a gentrified Washington Heights, she reconnects with Luis, an old friend from her past, played by Alejandro Hernandez. Luis grants Dolores permission to live and work as a masseuse in the basement of his empanada restaurant. However, when Dolores' newfound stability is suddenly endangered, she is driven to terrifying extremes in order to survive.
Each installment of the series serves as its own self-contained mini-story, delving into the depths of Dolores Roach's journey. The Horrors of Dolores Roach, available on Amazon Prime Video, is a gripping and chilling exploration of one woman's descent into darkness.
Starring Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Judy Reyes, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Jeffery Self, Ilan Eskenazi, Jessica Pimentel, Jimmy Alvarez, Maureen Cassidy, Anthony Grant, Alanna Bale, Mike Taylor, Edsson Morales, Emilio Virguez, Bryan Fuller, and more, this series boasts a talented ensemble cast. Under the direction of Aaron Mark and produced by Gloria Calderon Kellet, The Horrors of Dolores Roach is set to leave viewers on the edge of their seats with its spine-tingling suspense. Prepare to embark on a thrilling and twisted journey when the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 7, 2023.
In the Tamil crime thriller Por Thozhil, audiences are thrust into the gripping hunt for a serial murderer who targets young women in Trichy. As the police grapple with the killer's cunning modus operandi, they must act swiftly to prevent further chaos and tragedy. With a thrilling and engaging plot, Por Thozhil has become one of the most highly anticipated films, set to release on the OTT platform Sony Liv in July 2023.
Starring R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, Nikhila Vimal, Nizhalgal Ravi, Sarath Babu, P.L. Thenappan, O.A.K. Sundar, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sunil Sukhada, Harish Kumar, and more, Por Thozhil features a talented cast that brings the story to life. Directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Sameer Nair, this crime thriller promises an intense and suspenseful cinematic experience. Get ready to unravel the mystery when Por Thozhil hits the screens on Sony LIV in July 2023.