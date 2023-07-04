Neeyat OTT Release Date: On July 7, Neeyat, starring Vidya Balan, will make its Amazon Prime Video debut

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the highly-anticipated release date of Neeyat, a gripping detective drama featuring the talented Vidya Balan. The film will hit theaters on July 7, marking an exciting cinematic experience. Read on for more details about this upcoming release.

The newest movie from Vidya Balan, titled Neeyat, will soon be seen in theaters. You can watch this eagerly awaited movie thanks to a collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. Previous successful collaborations between these production powerhouses and the streaming giant include Shakuntala Devi, Durgavati, Sherni, Chhorii, Jalsa, and Breathe.

Neeyat began filming on May 10 of last year in the United Kingdom, and buzz has been building ever since. This film was part of a remarkable lineup of over 40 projects unveiled during the Amazon Prime Presents India event held in Mumbai. Recently, the song "Farebi" from the movie became a part of Amazon Prime Video, offering viewers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Neeyat. This captivating song draws attention to the intricate web of deception and psychological tricks in the movie.