Neeyat OTT Release Date: On July 7, Neeyat, starring Vidya Balan, will make its Amazon Prime Video debut

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the highly-anticipated release date of Neeyat, a gripping detective drama featuring the talented Vidya Balan. The film will hit theaters on July 7, marking an exciting cinematic experience. Read on for more details about this upcoming release.
The newest movie from Vidya Balan, titled Neeyat, will soon be seen in theaters. You can watch this eagerly awaited movie thanks to a collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. Previous successful collaborations between these production powerhouses and the streaming giant include Shakuntala Devi, Durgavati, Sherni, Chhorii, Jalsa, and Breathe.
Neeyat began filming on May 10 of last year in the United Kingdom, and buzz has been building ever since. This film was part of a remarkable lineup of over 40 projects unveiled during the Amazon Prime Presents India event held in Mumbai. Recently, the song "Farebi" from the movie became a part of Amazon Prime Video, offering viewers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Neeyat. This captivating song draws attention to the intricate web of deception and psychological tricks in the movie.
Neeyat is an upcoming Crime and Mystery movie that follows detective Mira Rao, portrayed by the talented Vidya Balan. She must unravel the hidden motives of the suspects, who happen to be close friends and family members of expelled billionaire Ashish Kapoor. The suspense intensifies when guests start encountering mysterious deaths during his birthday getaway.
The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Ram Kapoor and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Joining them are notable actors such as Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danish Razvi, who play pivotal characters. Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is penned by Anu Menon, Advaita Kala, Priya Venkataraman, and Girvani Dhyani, while the dialogue is written by Kausar Munir.