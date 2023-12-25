'Local Kung Fu 3' Set to Kick into Theaters on September 2024

Among various Assamese feature films, Kenny D Basumatary's 'Local Kung Fu' and 'Local Kung Fu 2' have established an outstanding trend among the state's audiences.
The third installment of the series is slated to premiere in theaters in September 2024, and filming for the action-comedy film is presently underway.
According to the film's director, Kenny D Basumatary, around 25% of the film's filming has been completed.
"The film which has already been shot in different parts of the city will have most of the actors of local Kung Fu first including Bonny Deori, Utkal Hazowary, Bibhash Singh, Johnny Deori among others," said Kenny Basumatary, the director of the film.
It should be noted that 'Local Kung Fu' was released on September 27, 2013, and its sequel 'Local Kung Fu 2' was released on April 19, 2017.
The first installment of the series was dubbed as India’s first Kung fu film. The plot revolves around Charlie, "an ordinary boy from Guwahati with a delicate stomach", his girlfriend and a number of madcap characters.
On the other hand, ‘Local Kung Fu 2’ directed by Kenny Deori Basumatary and produced by Durlov Baruah was based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. The film-makers successfully raised money for post-production through crowd-funding.