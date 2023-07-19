Candid With Kenny: Here's What He Says About Upcoming Film With SRK

Speaking on the experience of working with King Khan, Kenny said, “Shah Rukh Khan is very much dedicated and professional when it comes to work as far as I have noticed because he could memorize his lines in between the noise in the movie sets by staying calm. While shooting for the scenes, he could deliver the dialogue in the exact manner as it should be presented. We hardly got any chance to exchange words as we only used to come face to face while shooting for the scenes but whenever he saw us, he always used to greet us humbly.”

Sharing the experience of working in Bollywood movies, Kenny said, "One of the best experiences I had in the industry was playing the role of Subhash Chandra Bose in Raag Desh, and now the days I have spent in the sets of Jawan with SRK, who has been an idol for me, is memorable."