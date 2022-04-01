Lucky Ali Announces Retirement from Music

Veteran singer Lucky Ali has announced that he is retiring. He told a news portal that he looks at retirement more as a responsibility.

The singer won millions of hearts across the nation with his soothing voice all through the 90s and early 2000s. Although he has been away from film music, he still sang in concerts and released albums.

Lucky revealed that when his kids came up with their own music label, the singer thought he was on his way out and so he was prepared for it.

Elaborating further, Ali added that the lockdown helped him consider retirement. The singer revealed that he was happy that he did not have to go anywhere. He also stated that the last few years have been very tough and being on the road constantly is not easy. According to him, travelling hundreds of miles takes up a lot of his energy.

Lucky Ali is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming album, ‘Intezaar’. It will be released on April 6 and would mark an end to the glorious career of the talented singer.

Lucky Ali has songs like, ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Safarnama’, ‘Na Tum Jano Na Hum’ and many others to his credit.

