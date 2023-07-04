Maamannan OTT Platform: OTT Release Date, Satellite Rights, Story, and Watch Online

Entertainment

Following the success of his critically acclaimed films "Pariyerum Perumal" and "Karnan," director Mari Selvaraj achieves yet another major milestone with the eagerly awaited political thriller "Maamannan." In an effort to score a hat-trick of hits, Selvaraj teamed up with well-known comedian Vadivelu and talented actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who gave an outstanding performance as the main character's son. Keerthy Suresh, a National Award winner, and the intense performer Fahadh Faasil rounded out the outstanding cast. The film also benefited from the musical genius of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Maamannan delves into the deep-rooted issues of caste, injustice, and resistance, bringing them to life through a powerful and energetic thriller. The film's compelling and thought-provoking content is bound to leave a lasting impact on its viewers. The performances of the cast, particularly Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, captivate the audience throughout the entire film. This movie is a must-watch for those who still face caste and cultural discrimination in their daily lives.

Maamannan Cast 

  • Vadivelu as MLA Maamannan, Veera's Father

  • Udhayanidhi Stalin as Athiveeran "Veera," Maamannan's Son

  • Keerthy Suresh as Leela, Veera's Love Interest

  • Fahadh Faasil as Rathnavelu (Villain)

  • Lal as Chief Minister Sundararajan

  • Vijayakumar as Chief of the Opposition Party

  • Raveena Ravi as Jyothi, Rathnavelu's Wife

  • Azhagam Perumal as Sundaram

Maamannan Storyline and Plot

Maamannan, an MLA, started his journey as an activist working in Kasipuram, Salem, with the Samathuva Samooganeedhi Makkal Kazhagam. Through hard work and determination, he climbed the ranks in the political arena. However, his son Athiveeran "Veera" was subjected to discriminatory assaults by members of the dominant community in their surroundings. These traumatic experiences took a toll on Veera's mental and psychological well-being. Rathnavelu, the local secretary of the organization and a member of the upper caste community, continuously instigated trouble with his aggressive and unruly behavior. Veera, witnessing the injustice faced by his father and himself, decides to fight for equality and challenge discrimination.

Maamannan OTT Overview

  • Movie Name: Maamannan

  • Director: Mari Selvaraj

  • Main Leads: Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh

  • Genre: Political-Thriller

  • Language: Tamil

  • OTT Release Date: To be announced (expected mid-August)

  • OTT Platform: Netflix

  • OTT Selling Price: 40 Crores

  • Satellite Rights: Kalaingar TV

  • Satellite Rights Price: 25 Crores

  • CBFC Rating: U/A

  • Runtime: 2 Hours 35 Minutes

  • Story: Mari Selvaraj

  • Music Director: A.R. Rahman

  • Cinematographer: Theni Eswar

  • Budget: ₹35 Crore

  • First Day Collection: ₹4.5 Crore

The streaming rights for the highly acclaimed political thriller film "Maamannan" have been secured by Netflix. The movie will be available in all four South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While the exact release date on Netflix is yet to be announced, it is expected to premiere in August 2023. Maamannan Satellite Rights Kalaignar TV, owned by the DMK party, has acquired the satellite rights to "Maamannan" for 25 crores. The channel, known for acquiring popular films, continued its trend by obtaining the rights to Udhayanidhi Stalin's political thriller

Maamannan

