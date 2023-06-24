New Tamil Movies releasing on OTT this week (June third week)

Tamil Movies releasing on OTT this week: June 2023 brings an exciting lineup of Tamil movies on various OTT platforms, giving audiences a chance to indulge in the rich storytelling and exceptional performances that Tamil cinema is known for. As people continue to stay home due to the ongoing pandemic, OTT platforms have become a valuable source of entertainment, allowing viewers to experience the magic of cinema from the comfort of their own homes.
The range of Tamil movies available on OTT platforms caters to diverse tastes and preferences. From action-filled dramas like "Deiva Machan" to heartwarming tales like "Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum," there is something for everyone. Here is a curated list of the latest Tamil movie releases on OTT platforms to keep you updated and entertained.
"Kasethan Kadavulada" is a captivating remake of the 1972 Tamil film of the same name. This comedy-drama revolves around a formidable woman who exercises strict control over her husband's finances, leading to tensions with her stepson. In a desperate family situation, the stepson, along with his cousin and friend, concocts a daring plan to deceive Lakshmi. They assume the guise of a charismatic godman, aiming to secure the necessary funds. The situation takes a hilarious turn when a mix-up involving two women unfolds, adding to the chaos. You can watch "Kasethan Kadavulada" on SunNXT. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5/10 and falls under the genre of Comedy and Drama. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Priya Anand, and others. The film was released on June 23.
"Karungappiyam" is a captivating Tamil horror-comedy thriller set in a remote village in Tamil Nadu. The film, skillfully crafted by director Deekay, tells the chilling story of four courageous women who become targets of a vengeful specter. The restless apparition is the tormented spirit of a woman who was mercilessly murdered centuries ago in the same village. Driven by unwavering determination, these resilient women embark on a perilous quest, navigating treacherous paths in search of solace for their haunted souls. As their journey unfolds, the film weaves together elements of horror, comedy, and thrills, creating an atmospheric and supernatural narrative that keeps audiences captivated. You can watch "Karungappiyam" on Simply South. It has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10 and falls under the genre of Horror and Thriller. The cast includes Kajal Agarwal, Yogi Babu, and others. The film was released on June 23.
"Raavana Kottam" is an enthralling Tamil movie available on Amazon Prime Video. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.4, this film has garnered critical acclaim for its engaging storyline and exceptional performances. Set against a backdrop of ancient mythology, "Raavana Kottam" takes viewers on a riveting journey filled with action, drama, and mythological elements. The film weaves together the tale of a heroic protagonist's quest to defeat evil forces and restore peace and justice. With its captivating narrative and stunning visuals, "Raavana Kottam" promises an immersive cinematic experience that will leave audiences spellbound.
"Farhana" is a Tamil movie available on SonyLIV that has garnered attention for its unique storyline and compelling performances. With an IMDb rating of 5.8, this film offers a different perspective on contemporary social issues. "Farhana" delves into the life of its eponymous protagonist, exploring her struggles and triumphs as she navigates societal norms and challenges. The movie provides a thought-provoking narrative that addresses relevant themes and sheds light on the complexities of human relationships. With its heartfelt storytelling and noteworthy performances, "Farhana" offers viewers an engaging cinematic experience that encourages reflection and empathy.
Tamilarasan" is an intriguing Tamil movie available on Zee5, which has received praise for its compelling storyline and impactful performances. With an IMDb rating of 7.7, this film presents a gripping narrative set in a socio-political backdrop. "Tamilarasan" follows the journey of its titular character as he takes a stand against corruption and fights for justice. The movie tackles pertinent issues and explores the complexities of power dynamics and societal struggles. With its powerful storytelling and strong performances, "Tamilarasan" offers a thought-provoking cinematic experience that leaves a lasting impact on viewers.
"Pichaikkaran 2" is an intriguing Tamil movie available on Disney+ Hotstar, boasting an IMDb rating of 6.2. This film takes audiences on a gripping journey, weaving together elements of drama and action. As a sequel to the critically acclaimed "Pichaikkaran," "Pichaikkaran 2" offers a fresh perspective and continues the story of its resilient protagonist. With its engaging storyline and solid performances, the movie delivers an entertaining cinematic experience that keeps viewers engrossed throughout.