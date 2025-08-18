Maareesan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s Road-Trip Drama Online

The much-awaited Tamil film Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, is all set to premiere on OTT after completing its theatrical run in July 2025. The slice-of-life road-trip drama, directed by Sudheesh Sankar, will now be available for streaming worldwide.
Maareesan OTT Release Date and Platform
Netflix India has officially announced that Maareesan will release on August 22, 2025. The film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles, making it accessible to a pan-Indian audience.
Ellaruma sendhu Thiruvannamalai poitu varuvoma? 🤭😅 pic.twitter.com/BbOvAJQj58— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) August 17, 2025
Storyline: A Journey of Wit, Emotion, and Surprises
Maareesan tells the story of Dhaya (Fahadh Faasil), a thief, who sets out to loot Velayudham (Vadivelu), an elderly man presumed to have Alzheimer’s disease. However, their journey together takes an unexpected turn, becoming a transformative road trip that changes their lives.
What begins as an opportunistic plan soon unfolds into a deeply emotional experience, blending humor, human emotions, and social commentary.
Critical Reception and Praise
Upon its theatrical release, Maareesan received positive reviews, especially for its performances, screenplay, and music. Though it didn’t achieve massive box-office success, it was hailed as an inventive and meaningful film.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan praised the movie on social media, writing:
“Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society.”
Cast and Crew
The film marks the second collaboration of Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil after Maamannan. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, Maareesan has been written by Krishna Moorthy and produced under the banner of Super Good Films.
Lead Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu
Supporting Cast: Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha, and Telephone Raja
Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja
Cinematography: Kalaiselvan Sivaji
Editing: Sreejith Sarang
Why Watch Maareesan?
Unique blend of humor and socially conscious storytelling
Stellar performances by Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu
Praised by critics and industry veterans like Kamal Haasan
Available in five languages on Netflix, catering to a wide audience
OTT Release Details at a Glance
Film: Maareesan
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada (with subtitles)
Genre: Road-trip drama / Slice-of-life comedy
Maareesan brings together two powerhouse performers—Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu—in a road-trip drama that balances humor, emotions, and meaningful commentary. With its OTT release on Netflix on August 22, 2025, the film is set to reach a wider audience beyond theaters. If you missed it on the big screen, this is your chance to experience a refreshing Tamil film that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, all from the comfort of your home.
Also Read:
Karkhanu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Gujarati Horror-Comedy Drama Online