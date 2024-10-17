Madhya Pradesh's Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned as Femina Miss India 2024, marking a significant achievement in her journey.
The prestigious title was awarded at the 60th annual beauty pageant held at Famous Studios, Mumbai, on October 16. Rekha Pandayy, representing the Union Territories, was named the first runner-up, while Gujarat’s Ayushi Dholakia secured third place.
Porwal was crowned by Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, while beauty queen and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia placed the Miss India sash on her, according to the pageant's official Instagram account. Porwal will now represent India at the global Miss World competition.
Hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Porwal is an alumna of Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and is currently pursuing higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
In a news report, she shared that her life motto is to “Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt.”
A multi-talented individual, Porwal is an actor, writer, and passionate advocate for animal welfare. Her acting career began at the age of 18 as a TV anchor, and her most recent film, screened at international festivals, is set to release in India soon. She is also deeply involved in theatre, having performed in over 60 plays, and has written a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela.
In an interview with Femina, Porwal cited former Miss World and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as her inspiration.
“She embodies the perfect blend of beauty and brains, showcasing a captivating combination of poise, sharp wit, and effortless charm. Her ability to proudly celebrate her Indian heritage while embracing modernity with ease is truly admirable,” Porwal said, adding that her dream is to work with renowned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The Miss India 2024 pageant featured performances from actress Sangeeta Bijlani and saw notable figures like Neha Dhupia, Raghav Juyal, and jury member Anusha Dandekar grace the red carpet.
Contestants from across all Indian states and one Union Territory competed for the coveted title in a dazzling event that celebrated beauty, talent, and empowerment.