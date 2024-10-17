Madhya Pradesh's Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

In a news report, she shared that her life motto is to “Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt.”

A multi-talented individual, Porwal is an actor, writer, and passionate advocate for animal welfare. Her acting career began at the age of 18 as a TV anchor, and her most recent film, screened at international festivals, is set to release in India soon. She is also deeply involved in theatre, having performed in over 60 plays, and has written a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela.