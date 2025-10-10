Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi’s Political Drama Returns on SonyLIV

The wait is finally over for fans of Huma Qureshi’s hit political drama, Maharani. After three successful seasons, the much-anticipated Maharani Season 4 is set to premiere on SonyLIV from November 7, 2025. The makers dropped the official trailer on October 9, revealing that this season will take Rani Bharti’s political journey beyond Bihar and into the nation’s capital.
Maharani Season 4: Release Date and Streaming Details
The fourth season of Maharani will be available for streamingexclusively on SonyLIV starting November 7, 2025. which offers access to multiple platforms including JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and more under a single subscription plan.
Plot Overview: Rani Bharti’s Fiercest Political Battle Yet
Maharani Season 4 continues the story of Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi), a homemaker-turned-Chief Minister, as she faces her most formidable political challenges yet. The new season expands the narrative from Bihar to Delhi, diving deeper into the murky world of power, corruption, and political manipulation.
The trailer teases high-stakes drama as Rani meets the Prime Minister and boldly asserts her independence, warning that she’s ready to challenge anyone who dares conspire against her. The season promises to showcase a more intense, daring, and unfiltered version of Rani as she battles for control over both her state and the nation’s political landscape.
Huma Qureshi on Rani Bharti’s Transformation
Speaking about her role, Huma Qureshi said,
“Rani Bharti’s journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar’s political ground. Now, she enters the nation’s toughest battlefield. It’s the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness her evolution.”
Qureshi also expressed gratitude for the audience’s support over the years, saying that her OTT success has empowered the creators to take Rani’s story in bold new directions.
Cast and Crew of Maharani Season 4
Maharani 4 is directed by Puneet Prakash and created by Subhash Kapoor, under the banner of Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd.
The series features an ensemble cast of powerhouse performers, including:
Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti
Sohum Shah as Bihar’s former Chief Minister Bheema
Amit Sial as Navin Kumar
Vineet Kumar as Gauri Shankar Pandey
Kani Kusruti as Kaveri Sridharan
Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Pramod Pathak, and Shardul Bharadwaj in pivotal roles
The political drama continues to draw inspiration from real-life political events in Bihar during the 1990s while blending fiction, emotion, and satire.
Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz
The release of the trailer has generated significant excitement among fans. Many took to social media to express their anticipation for Rani Bharti’s return. Comments like “Eagerly waiting for #MaharaniSeason4” and “Rani is back stronger than ever” flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram shortly after the trailer launch.a are calling the timing of the show “perfectly political.”
Maharani Series So Far: A Quick Recap
The Maharani franchise made its debut in 2021 on SonyLIV, followed by Season 2 in 2022 and Season 3 in March 2024. Each season explored the evolving journey of Rani Bharti — from a homemaker thrust into politics to a formidable leader navigating corruption, betrayal, and ambition.
What to Expect from Maharani Season 4
Maharani Season 4 raises the stakes higher than ever. The new season delves into national-level politics, where Rani Bharti faces enemies on multiple fronts. The creators describe this season as the “most gripping and politically charged” chapter yet, promising intense confrontations, strategic alliances, and explosive twists.
As the tagline suggests — “The lioness returns to defend her home” — Rani Bharti is ready for her biggest battle.
With a powerful story, stellar performances, and gripping political drama, Maharani Season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited OTT releases of 2025. Fans can stream the series from November 7, 2025, only on SonyLIV
