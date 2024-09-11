Maitrayee Patar's 'The Poetry Project' Features Nilamani Phukan's Poem in Musical Form

Singer, songwriter, and poet Maitrayee Patar has created a musical interpretation by transforming one of the celebrated Assamese poet Nilamani Phukan’s distinguished poems into a song. This comes as a unique tribute by Maitrayee Patar to the renowned poet on his birthday.
Nilamani Phukan’s acclaimed poem titled “Kinkin Henguliyar Maajot” has been beautifully set to music and presented with a unique melody by Patar. This is the first single of the singer’s 'The Poetry Project' in Assamese.
The intrinsic melody of Phukan’s poetry is familiar to his admirers and readers. This melody, hidden between the lines and silences of words, has been successfully brought to life through this artistic endeavor. Patar’s effort is supported by several young artists and craftsmen.
The musical arrangement and composition are by Joy Aditya Choudhury and Writam Changkakati, while Maitrayee Patar’s rendition is complemented by the vocals of the talented Daradi Patar. The sound mixing is handled by Hriday Goswami, known for his acclaimed work in the popular film ‘Kantara’. Additionally, the song features an artistic touch by the emerging poet Mridul Haloi.
This creative effort by Maitrayee Patar to expand the reach of Jnanpith award-winning poet Nilamani Phukan’s poetry through music is a rare and exceptional initiative, reflecting the depth and reverence for the literary legacy of the poet.