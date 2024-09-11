Maitrayee Patar's 'The Poetry Project' Features Nilamani Phukan's Poem in Musical Form

The intrinsic melody of Phukan’s poetry is familiar to his admirers and readers. This melody, hidden between the lines and silences of words, has been successfully brought to life through this artistic endeavor. Patar’s effort is supported by several young artists and craftsmen.

The musical arrangement and composition are by Joy Aditya Choudhury and Writam Changkakati, while Maitrayee Patar’s rendition is complemented by the vocals of the talented Daradi Patar. The sound mixing is handled by Hriday Goswami, known for his acclaimed work in the popular film ‘Kantara’. Additionally, the song features an artistic touch by the emerging poet Mridul Haloi.