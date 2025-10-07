Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Thama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Mahayoddha Rama and Festive Lineup

This Diwali 2025, Bollywood is set for a major box office showdown, with multiple high-profile films hitting theaters around the festival. Following the 2024 clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, the 2025 festive season promises another thrilling cinematic battle. Fans can expect a mix of horror-comedy, intense romance, and mythological storytelling as films like Thama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Mahayoddha Rama release during the festival.

Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror-Comedy

Produced by Maddock Films, Thama is the fifth installment in the studio’s popular horror-comedy universe. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik in supporting roles.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama has been described as a “bloody love story,” blending romance, supernatural elements, and quirky humour. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly plays the antagonist, adding a dark edge to the film. With its unique mix of horror and comedy, Thama is expected to attract audiences looking for a festive thrill.

Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Harshvardhan Rane’s Romantic Drama

On the same release date, October 21, Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will hit theaters. This passionate romantic drama, co-starring Sonam Bajwa and directed by Milap Zaveri, explores obsessive love and emotional intensity.

Rane, known for his work in Sanam Teri Kasam, aims to capture audiences with a heartfelt and intense love story. Following the unexpected success of Saiyaara earlier in 2025, audiences are eager for emotionally charged romance, making Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat one of the festival’s most anticipated releases.

Mahayoddha Rama: Mythological 3D Animation

Adding to the festive lineup is the 3D animated film Mahayoddha Rama, releasing on October 17, ahead of Diwali. Following the success of Mahavatar Narasimha, this film offers a visually immersive retelling of the Ramayana.

The star-studded voice cast includes Kunal Kapoor as Lord Rama, Jimmy Shergill as Lakshmana, Mouni Roy as Sita, Mukesh Rishi as Hanuman, and Gulshan Grover as Ravana. With cutting-edge animation and epic storytelling, Mahayoddha Rama aims to captivate audiences of all ages and provide a family-friendly festive experience.

Tamil Film Releases During Diwali 2025

The Diwali lineup is not limited to Hindi cinema. Tamil filmmakers are also bringing big releases to theaters:

Dude (October 17): Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, and R Sarathkumar

Diesel (October 17): Featuring Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, and Vinay Rai

Love Insurance Kompany (October 17): Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty

Bison: Kaalamaadan (October 17): Directed by Mari Selvaraj with Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran

These releases ensure that moviegoers across India have a diverse selection of films to choose from during the festival.

Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Theatrical Releases October 2025: Dude, Bison, Diesel & More

The Big Question: Which Film Will Dominate Diwali 2025?

With Thama offering supernatural thrills, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat promising passionate romance, and Mahayoddha Rama delivering mythological grandeur, Diwali 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic weekends of the year.

While the box office performance remains uncertain, audiences are guaranteed a festive cinematic celebration filled with variety, star power, and compelling storytelling.

