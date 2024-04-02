Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: 2024

The Malayalam film industry has long been known for its quality content, but the pandemic has propelled Mollywood's films into the spotlight on a national scale. Each release from Mollywood has captivated audiences, leading to a surge in fanbase and prompting filmmakers to opt for OTT releases to reach a wider audience and ensure maximum reach beyond Kerala. For fans eagerly awaiting Malayalam movies starring Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Anna Ben, Parvathy, or Nimisha Sajayan, we have you covered with updates on upcoming Malayalam OTT releases and their release dates. The year has already seen successful releases like "Bramayugam," "Premalu," and "Manjummel Boys," and here is a list of upcoming OTT releases to anticipate in April 2024.