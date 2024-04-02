Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: 2024

The Malayalam film industry has long been known for its quality content, but the pandemic has propelled Mollywood's films into the spotlight on a national scale. Each release from Mollywood has captivated audiences, leading to a surge in fanbase and prompting filmmakers to opt for OTT releases to reach a wider audience and ensure maximum reach beyond Kerala. For fans eagerly awaiting Malayalam movies starring Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Anna Ben, Parvathy, or Nimisha Sajayan, we have you covered with updates on upcoming Malayalam OTT releases and their release dates. The year has already seen successful releases like "Bramayugam," "Premalu," and "Manjummel Boys," and here is a list of upcoming OTT releases to anticipate in April 2024.
Varayan
Father Aby Capuchin assumes the role of parish priest in the infamous Kalipakkara village. His arrival sparks significant transformations among the locals, notorious for their unruly behavior. However, it's not just his sermons that bring about change; it's his hands-on approach and practical teachings that truly resonate. Yet, behind his arrival, lurks a deeper mystery waiting to unfold.
Director: Jijo Joseph
Starring: Siju Wilson Maniyanpilla Raju Jayashankar
Releasing Date: April 5
IMDb rating: 5.2
Manjummel Boys
Directed by Chidambaram, this film is inspired by a true incident and centers around a group of youngsters from Kochi embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal. During their exploration of the Guna Caves, one of them accidentally falls into a pit nearly 200 feet deep. As they face both human and natural challenges, the story unfolds as his friends band together in a race against time to rescue him, crafting a gripping survival thriller.
Director: Chidambaram
Starring: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy and Deepak Parambol
Releasing Date: April 5, 2024 (tentative)
IMDb rating: 8.7
Jai Mahendran
In this comedy satire, a corrupt government official finds himself entangled in internal politics when a past incident resurfaces. Starring Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Suresh Krishna, the film is brought to life by creator Rahul Riji Nair, known for producing "Kerala Crime Files."
Director: Srikanth Mohan
Starring: Saiju Kurup, Suhasini Maniratnam, Miya George
Releasing Date: April 2024 (tentative)
Maharani
Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko portray brothers in this family-oriented film, directed by G Marthandan. Set in a neighborhood in Cherthala, the story unfolds after a girl goes missing, prompting her family to give her boyfriend a deadline to find her. The ensuing events drive the plot, with appearances from Johny Antony and Harisree Ashokan.
Director: G. Marthandan
Starring: Shine Tom Chacko Roshan Mathew Sminu Sijo
Releasing Date: April (tentative)
IMDb rating: 8.2
