Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (March 17 to 23, 2025): Must-Watch Movies on Netflix, Prime Video

The Malayalam film industry, often praised for its compelling storytelling and cultural depth, continues to deliver engaging content on various streaming platforms. This week (March 17-23, 2025), movie lovers can look forward to a stellar lineup of Malayalam films debuting on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Tentkotta. Here are the top five Malayalam releases you shouldn't miss.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

1. Officer on Duty

This crime thriller, directed by Jithu Ashraf, was a massive success in Kerala theatres earlier this year. It follows the gripping investigation of a high-profile case that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With its OTT release on Netflix, ‘Officer on Duty’ will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, ensuring a wider audience can experience its thrilling narrative.

Release Date: March 20, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan

2. Fire

Originally a Tamil crime thriller, ‘Fire’ made waves at the box office with its suspenseful storyline and powerful performances. The film, directed by J Sathish Kumar, revolves around a high-stakes criminal investigation that unveils shocking truths. With its OTT debut on Tentkotta, ‘Fire’ will also be available in Malayalam, adding to its broad appeal.

Release Date: March 21, 2025

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Cast: Arjun Das, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani

3. Ithuvare

‘Ithuvare’ is a deeply emotional drama directed by Anil Thomas. The film explores love, loss, and redemption themes, delivering a heart-touching narrative. After almost a year since its theatrical release, ‘Ithuvare’ is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making it a must-watch for drama lovers.

Release Date: Streaming Now

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kalabhavan Shajon, Leetha Sunil, Indrans

With streaming platforms continuously bringing diverse Malayalam films to audiences worldwide, this week’s lineup promises thrilling, emotional, and thought-provoking experiences. Whether you're in the mood for action-packed crime dramas or heartfelt love stories, these OTT releases have something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into some fantastic storytelling from Mollywood!

FAQ

1. Is the Pani movie released in OTT?

- After a successful theatrical run, the thriller action film 'Pani' has started streaming on OTT.

2. How to watch Ott Malayalam movies for free?

- MX Player is a popular app in India, offering a vast library of Malayalam films at no cost. The app provides access to a variety of genres such as romance, drama, action, and thriller. With a user-friendly interface, you can easily browse through different categories and watch movies with subtitles.

3. Which is the first Malayalam movie released by OTT?

- In 2020 mid the COVID-19 lockdown, Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari, has become the first Malayalam film to be released on the Amazon Prime Video (OTT) platform as theatres remain shut in Kerala due to the pandemic.





