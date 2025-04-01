Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (March 31 to April 6, 2025): Must-Watch Movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and More

This week Malayalam cinema digital space this week with an exciting lineup of new releases across popular OTT platforms. The week from March 31 to April 6, 2025, brings a fresh wave of Malayalam cinema to your screens with exciting releases across major OTT platforms. From gripping crime thrillers to supernatural tales and heartfelt dramas, here are four must-watch films and shows you cannot miss.

Advertisment

These highly expected films, Kannur Squad, and Kingston will be available on Netflix, ZEE5, and JioCinema, giving viewers a great variety of genres to choose from. Here's a roundup of the top Malayalam OTT releases you can't miss:

Malayalam OTT Release this week

1. Kingston

Kingston is a Tamil fantasy horror film that mixes horror elements with an intriguing fantasy storyline. The film, which had its theatrical release earlier this year, will now stream on ZEE5 starting April 4, 2025. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the movie stars GV Prakash Kumar and Anupama Parameswaran. The film has already gained attention for its unique premise and GV Prakash’s strong performance, and it is expected to appeal to fans of supernatural thrillers.

OTT Platform : ZEE5

Release Date : April 4, 2025

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anupama Parameswaran

2. Kannur Squad

Mammootty's Kannur Squad is a crime thriller that has earned widespread acclaim since its theatrical release. Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, the film tells the gripping story of a team of police officers from Kerala who confront crime and danger with courage and resolve. Now streaming on JioHotstar, Kannur Squad continues its success in the digital world, offering a mix of suspense and powerful performances that will keep viewers hooked.

OTT Platform : JioHotstar

Release Date : Streaming Now

Cast: Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Azees Nedumangad

3. Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

Kannur Squad is a powerful crime thriller led by the iconic Mammootty. Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, the film follows a team of police officers as they face intense danger while tackling crime in Kerala. The movie has already impressed audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. It is now available for streaming on JioHotstar, offering an engaging mix of suspense and action.

OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Release Date : April 4, 2025

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu

This week’s Malayalam OTT releases provide a diverse mix of genres and offer something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping crime thriller, a supernatural adventure, or an emotional drama, these films are sure to entertain. Don't miss out on these must-watch Malayalam films available from March 31 to April 6, 2025!

Also Read:

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (March 17 to 23, 2025): Must-Watch Movies on Netflix, Prime Video