Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (October 13–19, 2025): Aabhyanthara Kuttavali, Mirai & more

The week of October 13–19, 2025, brings an exciting lineup of Malayalam movies and shows to OTT platforms. From a socially charged comedy-drama and a high-voltage reality show to a fantasy adventure blockbuster, this week’s Mollywood releases promise something for everyone. Here’s a complete guide to the latest Malayalam OTT releases streaming on Zee5 and JioHotstar.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (October 13–19, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Aabhyanthara Kuttavali Zee5 Oct 17, 2025 Comedy, Drama Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 JioHotstar Now Streaming Reality TV, Drama Mirai JioHotstar Now Streaming Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Shows and Movies Streaming on Zee5

Aabhyanthara Kuttavali



Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Zee5

Aabhyanthara Kuttavali dives into a controversial yet relevant social issue — the misuse of domestic protection laws in India. The story revolves around Sahadevan (played by Asif Ali), a sincere government employee whose life takes a darkly comic turn after marriage. When his wife, Nayana, grows distant and files false allegations of harassment and dowry abuse, Sahadevan’s world turns upside down.

With its blend of humor and realism, the film explores how relationships and laws intersect in modern society. Expect a mix of satire, emotions, and social commentary — a must-watch on Zee5 this week.

Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Release Date: Now Streaming

Genre: Reality TV, Drama

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

The iconic reality series Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, returns stronger than ever in its seventh season. Currently in its 11th week, the show continues to deliver explosive drama, emotional breakdowns, and unforgettable moments. With only nine contestants remaining, the race for the title is heating up fast.

Fans can stream all the latest episodes exclusively on JioHotstar and witness the intensity, alliances, and rivalries unfold in real time.

Mirai

Release Date: Now Streaming

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

After dominating the box office, Mirai has arrived on OTT to capture audiences all over again. Starring Teja Sajja, the fantasy-adventure film follows the journey of a super yodha tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the fate of the world.

Packed with breathtaking visuals, mythological undertones, and heroic storytelling, Mirai is a grand spectacle designed for both young audiences and fantasy lovers.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Malayalam OTT Titles This Week

Aabhyanthara Kuttavali (Zee5): A sharp, humorous take on the misuse of laws, driven by Asif Ali’s stellar performance.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 (JioHotstar): The reality show that never fails to entertain — drama, suspense, and personality clashes galore.

Mirai (JioHotstar): A high-energy fantasy adventure that blends mythology, action, and emotion for a complete cinematic experience.

Why You Should Watch These Malayalam OTT Releases

This week’s Malayalam OTT slate delivers a perfect mix of entertainment — from satirical social commentary to reality TV chaos and high-concept fantasy. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, drama, or adrenaline-pumping action, Zee5 and JioHotstar have you covered.

So, kick back and unwind this week with the best Malayalam OTT releases streaming from October 13 to October 19, 2025.

Also Read:

Kannada OTT Releases October 2025: Kantara Chapter 1, Elumale, Maarigallu & More

Kannada OTT Releases October 2025: Kantara Chapter 1, Elumale, Maarigallu & More