Mallika Sherawat Breaks Silence on Bigg Boss 19 Rumours: “I’m Not Doing It & Never Will”

With Bigg Boss 19 just around the corner, speculations about the celebrity lineup have taken over social media. Among the trending names, actor Mallika Sherawat once again found herself at the center of the Bigg Boss buzz. But this time, she has set the record straight.

In a firm statement on social media, Mallika put an end to the ongoing rumors about her alleged participation in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Mallika Sherawat: “I Am NOT Doing Bigg Boss — And NEVER WILL”

On July 28, 2025, Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram Stories to address the rumors head-on. The actress wrote in bold,

“Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU.”

Her direct statement made it clear that not only is she not joining Bigg Boss 19, but she has no interest in ever being part of any future season either.

A History with Bigg Boss – But Not as a Contestant

While Mallika Sherawat has never been a contestant, this isn’t her first association with the Bigg Boss franchise. Over the years, she has made multiple guest appearances on the show.

Her Most Recent Appearance:

In Bigg Boss 18 (2024), she entered the house as a special guest to promote her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. During her visit, Mallika interacted with contestants, danced, and brought her trademark glamour and charm to the episode.

Bigg Boss 7 and Past Rumours:

Speculations about her participation date back to Bigg Boss Season 7, when her name was first linked as a potential contestant. However, she has consistently maintained a distance from entering the house as a full-time participant.

Why the Buzz Around Mallika Won’t Stop

Despite her firm stance, Mallika Sherawat continues to be a name that trends whenever a new season of Bigg Boss is announced. Known for her bold personality and headline-making career choices, Mallika fits the mold of the kind of dramatic and outspoken contestants who often dominate the Bigg Boss house. It’s no wonder fans keep hoping she’ll join the chaos.

Bigg Boss 19 Teaser, New Logo & Contestant Rumours

The official Bigg Boss 19 teaser recently dropped, unveiling a new logo and hinting at a thrilling new season. The caption teased fans with:

“Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned!”

While Mallika may be out, other celebrity names have surfaced as rumored contestants, including:

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Munmun Dutta

Anita Hassanandani

Alisha Panwar

Ashish Vidyarthi

Lataa Saberwal

Khushi Dubey

The official lineup is yet to be confirmed, but excitement is already running high.

Fans React: Disappointment & Praise in Equal Measure

After Mallika’s post went viral, fans flooded the comment sections of her latest social media posts. While some expressed disappointment that she won’t be part of the show, others appreciated her clarity and no-nonsense attitude.

“Wish we could see you bring the glam to the Bigg Boss house!”

“Appreciate you being upfront. Not everyone does that these days.”

Mallika Sherawat May Not Enter the Bigg Boss House, But She’ll Always Own the Spotlight

Mallika Sherawat may have shut the door on Bigg Boss forever, but her connection to the show — through guest appearances and persistent fan speculation — keeps her relevant in the Bigg Boss universe. While Season 19 will go on without her, the buzz she created is a reminder that Mallika still has the star power to command headlines with just a single story post.

As fans await the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 in August 2025, the contestant list remains a mystery — but one thing is for sure, Mallika Sherawat is not in it, and she’s not looking back.

