Mamata Banerjee To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, she confirmed her travel plans to Mumbai, where she also intends to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Additionally, there is a possibility of a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"I am going to Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son. Tomorrow I have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray. I will also meet Sharad Pawar there. There will be political discussion as we will meet after (Lok Sabha) elections. Akhilesh Yadav will also reach there, so there is a possibility that I will meet him too," stated CM Mamata Banerjee.
The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is set for July 12. The Ambani family has organized a series of events leading up to the main ceremony, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.
On July 2, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a mass wedding for the underprivileged at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. The primary wedding ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire to embrace the spirit of the occasion.
The festivities will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.
In the lead-up to the wedding, the Ambanis have held several celebratory events. On July 3, they organized a grand Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle brings sweets and gifts. This was followed by a Sangeet Ceremony on July 5, featuring a performance by global pop sensation Justin Bieber and attended by numerous celebrities.
Earlier this year, the couple also hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list from around the world.