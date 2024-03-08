Manga Legend Akira Toriyama, Creator of Dragon Ball Dies at 68

Renowned manga creator Akira Toriyama, best known for the iconic Dragon Ball comics and anime series, has passed away at the age of 68, as confirmed by his production team on Friday.
According to an official statement posted on the Dragon Ball franchise's X account, Toriyama succumbed to complications from acute subdural hematoma, a severe medical condition.
The statement expressed deep sorrow over Toriyama's untimely demise, noting that he was actively involved in several ongoing projects with great enthusiasm. Despite his passing, Toriyama's legacy of manga and artwork continues to resonate, leaving an indelible mark on the world.
Dragon Ball, which debuted in 1984, stands as one of the highest-selling and most influential manga series in history, spawning numerous anime adaptations, films, and video games. The story follows Son Goku, a young boy who harnesses magical dragon balls to bolster his strength and defend Earth against various malevolent forces.
The news of Toriyama's death has deeply saddened both fans and industry peers alike. Publishing house Shueisha expressed profound grief at the loss, while Eiichiro Oda, creator of the acclaimed One Piece manga series, lamented that Toriyama's passing came too soon, leaving an irreplaceable void in the world of manga.
Subdural hematoma, the condition that led to Toriyama's passing, is a serious medical issue characterized by the accumulation of blood between the brain's surface and the skull.