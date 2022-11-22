Mannat Gets A Diamond-Studded Nameplate: Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Mansion Makes Headlines

The living room has a touch of old world charm due to the golden and yellow tones used throughout the area. A splash of greenery is placed strategically on the room. Their home theatre features mahogany velvet red walls adorned with old posters from Bollywood classics like Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and Ram Aur Shyam and burgundy-hued leather seats.

SRK's office and studio have a gallery wall adorned with film awards and other mementos. Oak panels, a massive wooden table, and a French glass window serve as additional features.