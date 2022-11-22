Mannat Gets A Diamond-Studded Nameplate: Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Mansion Makes Headlines

Bollywood's reigning superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, has just added a few more bling-bling to his crown. His immaculate house, Mannat, is already one of Mumbai's most recognisable addresses; nevertheless, he has taken things to the next level by commissioning a diamond-studded nameplate.
Approximately two months after the nameplate was revealed, many admirers of the "My Name is Khan" actor flocked to the King's palace to catch a glimpse of the shimmering new nameplate, which they promptly posted online.
Pictures showed a diamond shaped nameplate with Mannat on the left and Landsend on the right. In the past, this space featured a board with the name Mannat Landsend etched onto it. The word "Landsend" refers to the location of the home at Bandstand, Mumbai, which overlooks the sea.
Overlooking the Arabian Sea in Bandra, the towering Mannat is said to be worth over Rs 200 crores. Among the various rooms and amenities found in this ultra-luxurious estate are five bedrooms, an office, a private theatre, a well-appointed gym, and a library. The sitting room of SRK's mansion is furnished with neoclassical pieces and the finest artefacts from the Middle Ages.
The living room has a touch of old world charm due to the golden and yellow tones used throughout the area. A splash of greenery is placed strategically on the room. Their home theatre features mahogany velvet red walls adorned with old posters from Bollywood classics like Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and Ram Aur Shyam and burgundy-hued leather seats.
SRK's office and studio have a gallery wall adorned with film awards and other mementos. Oak panels, a massive wooden table, and a French glass window serve as additional features.
The actor celebrated his birthday recently on 2nd November and was spotted waving to his fans from his balcony. With the new branding in place, fans have more reasons to click pictures of him.
With three blockbuster films in the works, including YRF's comedy "Pathaan," SRK is quite busy. It will be SRK's first movie in four years. He is also doing a South Indian film called 'Jawan' by filmmaker Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' in which he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu.