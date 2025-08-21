South OTT Releases This Week: From Mareesan to Thalaivan Thalaivii, What to Watch Online

South OTT Releases This Week (August 15–22, 2025)
The third week of August 2025 brings an exciting lineup of South Indian films across multiple OTT platforms. From intense dramas and psychological thrillers to heartfelt romances and satirical comedies, viewers are in for a binge-worthy ride. Fahadh Faasil’s Mareesan leads the charge on Netflix, while Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s passionate love saga Thalaivan Thalaivii lands on Prime Video.
Here’s the complete list of new South releases this week.
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Mareesan
|Tamil
|Netflix
|Aug 22
|Drama, Crime
|Akkenam
|Tamil
|aha Tamil
|Aug 15
|Family Drama
|Yaadhum Ariyaan
|Tamil
|Simply South, aha Tamil
|Aug 15
|Emotional Drama
|Soothravakyam
|Malayalam
|Lionsgate Play
|Aug 21
|Crime Thriller
|Shodha
|Kannada
|ZEE5
|Aug 22
|Psychological Thriller
|Thalaivan Thalaivii
|Tamil
|Prime Video
|Aug 22
|Romance, Drama
|Kapata Nataka Sutradhari
|Kannada
|Sun NXT
|Aug 22
|Satire, Political Comedy
|Kolahalam
|Telugu
|Sun NXT
|Aug 22
|Dark Comedy, Drama
South Shows Streaming This Week
Shows & Movies on Netflix
Mareesan
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Genre: Drama, Crime
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu
Synopsis: A thief uses an Alzheimer’s patient to make money, but the con quickly unravels into a gripping tale of greed, survival, and unexpected human connections.
Shows & Movies on aha
Akkenam
Release Date: August 15, 2025
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Keerthi Pandiyan, Arun Pandian, Aditya Shivpink
Synopsis: A moving exploration of ambition, loyalty, and shifting morals within families and relationships.
Yaadhum Ariyaan
Release Date: August 15, 2025
Genre: Emotional Drama
Cast: Appu Kutty, Thambi Ramaiah, Dinesh
Synopsis: Directed by M. Gopi, this poignant film highlights resilience, emotional ties, and soulful music by Dharma Prakash.
Shows & Movies on Lionsgate Play
Soothravakyam
Release Date: August 21, 2025
Genre: Crime Thriller
Synopsis: Inspector Christo Xavier dreams of creating a harmonious police station, but a missing person’s case shakes his beliefs, exposing harsh realities of society and justice.
Shows & Movies on ZEE5
Shodha
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Synopsis: A man reports his wife missing, but later confesses she was never his wife. A chilling tale where truth and fantasy dangerously overlap.
Shows & Movies on Prime Video
Thalaivan Thalaivii
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen
Synopsis: A passionate love story filled with rebellion, heartbreak, and raw emotions, brought alive by the magnetic chemistry of Sethupathi and Menen.
Shows & Movies on Sun NXT
Kapata Nataka Sutradhari
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Genre: Political Satire, Comedy
Synopsis: A witty political satire that pokes fun at power struggles and societal prejudices with sharp humor.
Kolahalam
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama
Synopsis: Chaos unfolds when a thief breaks into a house between a man’s death and funeral, leading to a mix of humor and tension.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week
Mareesan (Netflix): Fahadh Faasil delivers yet another powerhouse performance in this layered crime drama.
Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video): The chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen makes this love story a must-watch.
Shodha (ZEE5): A mind-bending psychological thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the end.
FAQ
Also Read:
South OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): Watch Thammudu, Surabhila Sundara Swapnam & more