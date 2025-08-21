South OTT Releases This Week: From Mareesan to Thalaivan Thalaivii, What to Watch Online

South OTT Releases This Week (August 15–22, 2025)

The third week of August 2025 brings an exciting lineup of South Indian films across multiple OTT platforms. From intense dramas and psychological thrillers to heartfelt romances and satirical comedies, viewers are in for a binge-worthy ride. Fahadh Faasil’s Mareesan leads the charge on Netflix, while Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s passionate love saga Thalaivan Thalaivii lands on Prime Video.

Here’s the complete list of new South releases this week.

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Mareesan Tamil Netflix Aug 22 Drama, Crime Akkenam Tamil aha Tamil Aug 15 Family Drama Yaadhum Ariyaan Tamil Simply South, aha Tamil Aug 15 Emotional Drama Soothravakyam Malayalam Lionsgate Play Aug 21 Crime Thriller Shodha Kannada ZEE5 Aug 22 Psychological Thriller Thalaivan Thalaivii Tamil Prime Video Aug 22 Romance, Drama Kapata Nataka Sutradhari Kannada Sun NXT Aug 22 Satire, Political Comedy Kolahalam Telugu Sun NXT Aug 22 Dark Comedy, Drama

South Shows Streaming This Week

Shows & Movies on Netflix

Mareesan

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Genre: Drama, Crime

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu

Synopsis: A thief uses an Alzheimer’s patient to make money, but the con quickly unravels into a gripping tale of greed, survival, and unexpected human connections.

Shows & Movies on aha

Akkenam

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Keerthi Pandiyan, Arun Pandian, Aditya Shivpink

Synopsis: A moving exploration of ambition, loyalty, and shifting morals within families and relationships.

Yaadhum Ariyaan

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Genre: Emotional Drama

Cast: Appu Kutty, Thambi Ramaiah, Dinesh

Synopsis: Directed by M. Gopi, this poignant film highlights resilience, emotional ties, and soulful music by Dharma Prakash.

Shows & Movies on Lionsgate Play

Soothravakyam

Release Date: August 21, 2025

Genre: Crime Thriller

Synopsis: Inspector Christo Xavier dreams of creating a harmonious police station, but a missing person’s case shakes his beliefs, exposing harsh realities of society and justice.

Shows & Movies on ZEE5

Shodha

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Synopsis: A man reports his wife missing, but later confesses she was never his wife. A chilling tale where truth and fantasy dangerously overlap.

Shows & Movies on Prime Video

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen

Synopsis: A passionate love story filled with rebellion, heartbreak, and raw emotions, brought alive by the magnetic chemistry of Sethupathi and Menen.

Shows & Movies on Sun NXT

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Genre: Political Satire, Comedy

Synopsis: A witty political satire that pokes fun at power struggles and societal prejudices with sharp humor.

Kolahalam

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

Synopsis: Chaos unfolds when a thief breaks into a house between a man’s death and funeral, leading to a mix of humor and tension.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week

Mareesan (Netflix): Fahadh Faasil delivers yet another powerhouse performance in this layered crime drama. Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video): The chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen makes this love story a must-watch. Shodha (ZEE5): A mind-bending psychological thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the end.

FAQ Q. Q1: Which South film is releasing on Netflix this week? A. A: Mareesan starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu releases on August 22. Q. Q2: Where can I watch Thalaivan Thalaivii? A. A: On Prime Video starting August 22, 2025 Q. Q3: What is special about Shodha? A. A: It’s a psychological thriller with a unique mystery where truth and illusion intertwine. Q. Q4: Which OTT platform has multiple South releases this week? A. A: Sun NXT, with Kapata Nataka Sutradhari and Kolahalam premiering on August 22.

