South OTT Releases This Week: From Mareesan to Thalaivan Thalaivii, What to Watch Online

The week of August 15–22, 2025, brings an exciting lineup of South Indian films across major OTT platforms. Netflix premieres Mareesan with Fahadh Faasil, while Prime Video offers Thalaivan Thalaivii featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen.

Abhilasha Pathak
South OTT Releases This Week (August 15–22, 2025)

The third week of August 2025 brings an exciting lineup of South Indian films across multiple OTT platforms. From intense dramas and psychological thrillers to heartfelt romances and satirical comedies, viewers are in for a binge-worthy ride. Fahadh Faasil’s Mareesan leads the charge on Netflix, while Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s passionate love saga Thalaivan Thalaivii lands on Prime Video.

Here’s the complete list of new South releases this week.

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
MareesanTamilNetflixAug 22Drama, Crime
AkkenamTamilaha TamilAug 15Family Drama
Yaadhum AriyaanTamilSimply South, aha TamilAug 15Emotional Drama
SoothravakyamMalayalamLionsgate PlayAug 21Crime Thriller
ShodhaKannadaZEE5Aug 22Psychological Thriller
Thalaivan ThalaiviiTamilPrime VideoAug 22Romance, Drama
Kapata Nataka SutradhariKannadaSun NXTAug 22Satire, Political Comedy
KolahalamTeluguSun NXTAug 22Dark Comedy, Drama

South Shows Streaming This Week

Shows & Movies on Netflix

Mareesan

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025

  • Genre: Drama, Crime

  • Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu

  • Synopsis: A thief uses an Alzheimer’s patient to make money, but the con quickly unravels into a gripping tale of greed, survival, and unexpected human connections.

Shows & Movies on aha 

Akkenam

  • Release Date: August 15, 2025

  • Genre: Family Drama

  • Cast: Keerthi Pandiyan, Arun Pandian, Aditya Shivpink

  • Synopsis: A moving exploration of ambition, loyalty, and shifting morals within families and relationships.

Yaadhum Ariyaan

  • Release Date: August 15, 2025

  • Genre: Emotional Drama

  • Cast: Appu Kutty, Thambi Ramaiah, Dinesh

  • Synopsis: Directed by M. Gopi, this poignant film highlights resilience, emotional ties, and soulful music by Dharma Prakash.

Shows & Movies on Lionsgate Play

Soothravakyam

  • Release Date: August 21, 2025

  • Genre: Crime Thriller

  • Synopsis: Inspector Christo Xavier dreams of creating a harmonious police station, but a missing person’s case shakes his beliefs, exposing harsh realities of society and justice.

Shows & Movies on ZEE5

Shodha

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025

  • Genre: Psychological Thriller

  • Synopsis: A man reports his wife missing, but later confesses she was never his wife. A chilling tale where truth and fantasy dangerously overlap.

Shows & Movies on Prime Video

Thalaivan Thalaivii

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025

  • Genre: Romance, Drama

  • Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen

  • Synopsis: A passionate love story filled with rebellion, heartbreak, and raw emotions, brought alive by the magnetic chemistry of Sethupathi and Menen.

Shows & Movies on Sun NXT

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025

  • Genre: Political Satire, Comedy

  • Synopsis: A witty political satire that pokes fun at power struggles and societal prejudices with sharp humor.

Kolahalam

  • Release Date: August 22, 2025

  • Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

  • Synopsis: Chaos unfolds when a thief breaks into a house between a man’s death and funeral, leading to a mix of humor and tension.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week

  1. Mareesan (Netflix): Fahadh Faasil delivers yet another powerhouse performance in this layered crime drama.

  2. Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video): The chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen makes this love story a must-watch.

  3. Shodha (ZEE5): A mind-bending psychological thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the end.

FAQ

Q1: Which South film is releasing on Netflix this week?
A: Mareesan starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu releases on August 22.
Q2: Where can I watch Thalaivan Thalaivii?
A: On Prime Video starting August 22, 2025
Q3: What is special about Shodha?
A: It’s a psychological thriller with a unique mystery where truth and illusion intertwine.
Q4: Which OTT platform has multiple South releases this week?
A: Sun NXT, with Kapata Nataka Sutradhari and Kolahalam premiering on August 22.

