Subscribe

0

Entertainment

MasterChef India Season 9 Eliminated Contestants List: Full Pairs, Remaining Teams and Latest Competition Updates

MasterChef India Season 9 premiered on January 5, 2026, with a unique family-pair format featuring 12 duos competing together. Judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
masterchef

masterchef

MasterChef India Season 9 has brought a refreshing twist to the popular cooking reality format. Premiering on January 5, 2026, the new season features 12 pairs of contestants competing together instead of individual participants. With 26 episodes already aired, the competition is intensifying as teams battle it out for the coveted MasterChef title.

Advertisment

MasterChef India Season 9 Format: Family Pairs Compete Together

This season stands out because contestants are cooking in pairs with their family members. The show celebrates both culinary skills and family bonds, bringing emotional depth to the kitchen battles.

Key Highlights of the Format:

  • 12 family-based contestant pairs

  • Every challenge completed as a duo

  • Judging based on taste, presentation, teamwork and time management

  • Focus on coordination and communication under pressure

From mothers and daughters to brothers and sisters-in-law, the diverse relationships add a unique dynamic to each episode.

MasterChef India Season 9 Judges Panel

The competition is evaluated by three renowned chefs:

  • Chef Vikas Khanna

  • Chef Ranveer Brar

  • Chef Kunal Kapur

The judges not only critique the dishes but also mentor the contestants, offering guidance and culinary insights throughout the season.

MasterChef India Season 9 Full Contestant Pairs List

The season began with 12 duos representing different family relationships. Here is the complete list of contestant pairs:

  1. Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe – Brothers

  2. Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha – Sisters

  3. Anshmeet Singh and Prabhdeep Kaur – Brother-Sister

  4. Archana Dhotre and Rupali Jadhav – Sisters-in-law

  5. Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda – Mother-Daughter

  6. Deepali Bihani and Jamuna Somani – Sisters

  7. Mahfooz and Yasmin Ansari – Brother-Sister

  8. Simran and Himanshi Vohra – Sisters

  9. Venu and Avani Sharma – Father-Daughter

  10. Parvati and Himang Soni – Mother-Son

  11. Vishnu and Harshini Purohit – Father-in-law and Daughter-in-law

  12. Raksha and Kanchana Devi – Mother-in-law and Daughter-in-la

MasterChef India Season 9 Eliminated Contestants List (Week-Wise Updates)

After 26 episodes, three pairs have been eliminated from the competition. Here are the details:

Eliminated Teams

  • Raksha and Kanchana Devi

    • Relationship: Mother-in-law and Daughter-in-law

    • Eliminated on: January 23, 2026

    • Position: 12th

  • Vishnu and Harshini Purohit

    • Relationship: Father-in-law and Daughter-in-law

    • Eliminated on: January 30, 2026

    • Position: 11th

  • Parvati and Himang Soni

    • Relationship: Mother-Son

    • Eliminated on: February 6, 2026

    • Position: 10th

These eliminations have narrowed the competition, raising the pressure on the remaining teams.

Remaining Contestants in MasterChef India Season 9

Nine pairs are still competing for the MasterChef trophy:

  • Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe

  • Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha

  • Anshmeet Singh and Prabhdeep Kaur

  • Archana Dhotre and Rupali Jadhav

  • Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda

  • Deepali Bihani and Jamuna Somani

  • Mahfooz and Yasmin Ansari

  • Simran and Himanshi Vohra

  • Venu and Avani Sharma

With strong teamwork and creative dishes, these duos continue to impress the judges and viewers alike.

Current Competition Status and What to Expect

As the season progresses, challenges are becoming increasingly complex. Teams are now expected to:

  • Deliver restaurant-quality dishes

  • Showcase innovation and plating skills

  • Demonstrate seamless coordination under strict time limits

The family-pair format adds emotional stakes, as every elimination affects not just an individual but an entire relationship dynamic.

MasterChef India Season 9 has captured audiences with its unique family-based format and intense culinary battles. With three pairs eliminated and nine teams still competing, the race for the title is heating up. As the episodes move forward, viewers can expect tougher challenges, creative recipes and emotional moments before one duo finally lifts the MasterChef trophy.

Also Read:

MasterChef India 2026 (Season 9): Release Date, Judges, Theme, Format and Where to Watch

Masterchef India Season 9 Start Date, Contestants List, Host, and All

MasterChef India Season 9