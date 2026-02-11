MasterChef India Season 9 Eliminated Contestants List: Full Pairs, Remaining Teams and Latest Competition Updates

MasterChef India Season 9 has brought a refreshing twist to the popular cooking reality format. Premiering on January 5, 2026, the new season features 12 pairs of contestants competing together instead of individual participants. With 26 episodes already aired, the competition is intensifying as teams battle it out for the coveted MasterChef title.
MasterChef India Season 9 Format: Family Pairs Compete Together
This season stands out because contestants are cooking in pairs with their family members. The show celebrates both culinary skills and family bonds, bringing emotional depth to the kitchen battles.
Key Highlights of the Format:
12 family-based contestant pairs
Every challenge completed as a duo
Judging based on taste, presentation, teamwork and time management
Focus on coordination and communication under pressure
From mothers and daughters to brothers and sisters-in-law, the diverse relationships add a unique dynamic to each episode.
MasterChef India Season 9 Judges Panel
The competition is evaluated by three renowned chefs:
Chef Vikas Khanna
Chef Ranveer Brar
Chef Kunal Kapur
The judges not only critique the dishes but also mentor the contestants, offering guidance and culinary insights throughout the season.
MasterChef India Season 9 Full Contestant Pairs List
The season began with 12 duos representing different family relationships. Here is the complete list of contestant pairs:
Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe – Brothers
Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha – Sisters
Anshmeet Singh and Prabhdeep Kaur – Brother-Sister
Archana Dhotre and Rupali Jadhav – Sisters-in-law
Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda – Mother-Daughter
Deepali Bihani and Jamuna Somani – Sisters
Mahfooz and Yasmin Ansari – Brother-Sister
Simran and Himanshi Vohra – Sisters
Venu and Avani Sharma – Father-Daughter
Parvati and Himang Soni – Mother-Son
Vishnu and Harshini Purohit – Father-in-law and Daughter-in-law
Raksha and Kanchana Devi – Mother-in-law and Daughter-in-la
MasterChef India Season 9 Eliminated Contestants List (Week-Wise Updates)
After 26 episodes, three pairs have been eliminated from the competition. Here are the details:
Eliminated Teams
Raksha and Kanchana Devi
Relationship: Mother-in-law and Daughter-in-law
Eliminated on: January 23, 2026
Position: 12th
Vishnu and Harshini Purohit
Relationship: Father-in-law and Daughter-in-law
Eliminated on: January 30, 2026
Position: 11th
Parvati and Himang Soni
Relationship: Mother-Son
Eliminated on: February 6, 2026
Position: 10th
These eliminations have narrowed the competition, raising the pressure on the remaining teams.
Remaining Contestants in MasterChef India Season 9
Nine pairs are still competing for the MasterChef trophy:
Ajinkya and Vikram Gandhe
Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha
Anshmeet Singh and Prabhdeep Kaur
Archana Dhotre and Rupali Jadhav
Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda
Deepali Bihani and Jamuna Somani
Mahfooz and Yasmin Ansari
Simran and Himanshi Vohra
Venu and Avani Sharma
With strong teamwork and creative dishes, these duos continue to impress the judges and viewers alike.
Current Competition Status and What to Expect
As the season progresses, challenges are becoming increasingly complex. Teams are now expected to:
Deliver restaurant-quality dishes
Showcase innovation and plating skills
Demonstrate seamless coordination under strict time limits
The family-pair format adds emotional stakes, as every elimination affects not just an individual but an entire relationship dynamic.
MasterChef India Season 9 has captured audiences with its unique family-based format and intense culinary battles. With three pairs eliminated and nine teams still competing, the race for the title is heating up. As the episodes move forward, viewers can expect tougher challenges, creative recipes and emotional moments before one duo finally lifts the MasterChef trophy.
