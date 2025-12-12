MasterChef India 2026 (Season 9): Release Date, Judges, Theme, Format and Where to Watch

MasterChef India is set to return in 2026 with a renewed identity, a celebrated judging panel and a theme that places Indian flavours at the forefront. Season 9 of the popular culinary reality show will premiere on January 5, 2026, bringing back the beloved trio of Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur. With a promise to honour India’s culinary heritage, the new season aims to celebrate the country’s rich diversity through its food stories, techniques and traditions.
MasterChef India Season 9 Release Date and Telecast Details
The ninth season of MasterChef India will officially air from January 5, 2026.
Viewers can watch the show on:
Sony Entertainment Television (telecast)
SonyLIV(digital streaming)
Episodes will be available on both platforms, allowing fans to keep up with the competition at their convenience.
Season 9 Theme: ‘Pride of India’
This season is introduced with the theme ‘Pride of India’, which emphasises the country’s rich culinary identity. The makers aim to highlight traditional Indian flavours, regional ingredients and the stories of home cooks who carry forward age-old food legacies.
The tagline, “Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai”, reinforces the idea of India progressing with confidence—both culturally and gastronomically. Season 9 intends to showcase how food connects communities and represents the heart of India’s heritage.
Judges of MasterChef India 2026: Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur Reunite
One of the biggest highlights of Season 9 is the return of the iconic judging trio:
Vikas Khanna
Ranveer Brar
Kunal Kapur
These three chefs, who have been an integral part of the MasterChef India legacy, reunite to guide contestants with their expertise, mentorship and constructive feedback. Their comeback has significantly heightened excitement among fans who regard them as the show’s most balanced and memorable panel.
Format and What to Expect in Season 9
Season 9 follows MasterChef India’s signature audition format, where talented home cooks from across the country compete for a spot in the MasterChef kitchen. The season will feature:
New contestants
Fresh challenges
Regional culinary showcases
Unique Indian ingredients
High-pressure cook-offs
After the success of Celebrity MasterChef 2025, won by Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, the makers are returning to the original format with unknown, aspiring home cooks ready to prove their culinary mettle.
Why MasterChef India Is Trending Again
On December 11, 2025, MasterChef India surged to the top of Google Trends after the Season 9 teaser went viral. The promo featured the returning judges and teased the new theme, sparking widespread curiosity. The season will also replace Kaun Banega Crorepati in Sony TV’s programming lineup, further adding to its buzz.
A Look Back: MasterChef India’s Legacy
MasterChef India, adapted from the globally popular MasterChef franchise, first aired in 2010 and has since expanded with several spin-offs, including:
Junior MasterChef India
Celebrity MasterChef
MasterChef Tamil
MasterChef Telugu
The previous season, MasterChef India Season 8 (2023), was won by Mohammed Ashiq, whose comeback victory resonated strongly with audiences.
With its enriching theme, iconic judges and dedication to showcasing India’s vast culinary culture, MasterChef India 2026 promises a season filled with inspiration, creativity and intense competition. As the show returns on January 5, viewers can expect a heartfelt celebration of Indian food and the home cooks who bring it to life.
