Guwahati Fans Will Witness Exclusive Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Matrix Cinemas

In a heartfelt tribute to the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Matrix Cinemass in Beltola, Guwahati, has taken the rare step of exclusively screening his upcoming film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, which is slated for release on October 31, 2025.

Matrix Cinemas officials confirmed that all other Hindi films have been temporarily removed, and the movie will be shown on both screens of the theater. Audiences will be able to catch up to 12 shows daily, starting with the first show at 6 AM.

Due to high demand and as a mark of respect for the legendary singer, two additional shows have been added. Offline ticket booking has already begun, with Matrix Cinemas authorities urging fans to plan their visits in advance.

“This decision is our humble tribute to Zubeen Garg, who has left an enduring mark on Assamese music and Cinema. We hope this initiative allows fans to celebrate his legacy in a unique way,” the Matrix Cinemas management said in a statement.

The film has already generated considerable excitement among fans, and this exclusive screening arrangement is expected to draw large audiences in the days leading up to its release.

Following the release of the trailer on October 23, fans were left stunned by its final scene, which has heightened anticipation for the film.

One fan remarked, “In the fight for justice for Zubeen Garg, we have not been able to deliver it to him. Now, it is his own creations that speak on his behalf. The trailer of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is a powerful example. The final scene — set in Sri Lanka, capturing the last moments of the day — mirrors the final moments of Zubeen Garg’s own life. Through his art, he continues to speak for us.”

