'Singapore Police Will Provide Full Report Within 90 Days': SDGP Munna Prasad

Senior Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta addressed a press meet today following his return from Singapore, where two SIT officers had travelled to advance the investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

On October 21, the two SIT officers met with a five-member team of the Singapore Police to exchange information related to the investigation. The meeting was reported to be successful, with Singapore authorities agreeing to provide legal assistance and share crucial information to aid the probe.

The post-mortem report from Singapore will be formally submitted through the Indian High Commission. During their visit, the SIT officers also inspected key locations relevant to the case and gathered several important pieces of evidence.

The SIT has scheduled the collection of CCTV footage and statements from all witnesses present at the incident within the next 10 days. Statements of Singaporean citizens will be recorded directly by the Singapore Police, who are expected to submit their official report within 90 days. Following the completion of their official process, the Singapore Police will coordinate with Assam Police for further investigation, after which additional actions will be taken through the appropriate judicial channels.

Addressing questions regarding Zubeen Garg’s Personal Security Officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora, Gupta said that substantial monetary transfers have been detected in their accounts. “Their actions fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act, relating to disproportionate assets. The investigation is being conducted by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance team due to the large sums involved,” he added.

Gupta further revealed that, so far, 70 individuals have provided statements to the SIT in connection with Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death. He also noted that Assamese citizens residing in Singapore, affiliated with the Assam Association, may be called again for further statements if required.

