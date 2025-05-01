May 2025 OTT Releases: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and More

May 2025 is packed with exciting OTT premieres across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and others. From gripping thrillers to high-voltage action dramas, viewers can gear up for a binge-worthy lineup.

May 2025 OTT Releases

1. Costao

Inspired by real events, Costao follows the journey of a dedicated Goa customs officer, Costao Fernandes, who risks everything to take down a massive gold smuggling ring. The film delivers an edge-of-the-seat narrative of sacrifice and justice.



OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Genre: Biographical Crime Drama

Cast & Crew

Nawazuddin Siddique as Costao Fernandes

Priya Bapat

Kishore

Hussain Dalal

Mahika Sharma

2. Sikandar

Salman Khan leads this political revenge drama as Sanjay Sikandar Rajkot, a man on the run from a politician’s vendetta rooted in a family tragedy.

OTT Platform: Expected on Prime Video

Expected Release Window: Between May 11 and May 25, 2025

Genre: Action Drama

Cast & Crew

Salman Khan as Sanjay Sikandar Rajkot

Rashmika Mandanna

Sathyaraj

Kajal Aggarwal

Sharman Joshi

Prateik Babbar

Kishore

Jatin Sarna

Sanjay Kapoor

3. The Royals

Set against the backdrop of a fading royal estate, The Royals captures the personal and political struggles of a once-powerful family trying to reclaim their identity. The narrative follows Sophia Shekhar, a fierce entrepreneur, and Aviraaj Singh, the new heir to Moti Bagh.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast & Crew

Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar

Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh

4. The Family Man Season 3

The much-awaited third season of The Family Man returns with Manoj Bajpayee leading as Srikant Tiwari, the undercover TASC agent balancing espionage and family life. While plot details are under wraps, the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat hints at fresh twists and new threats.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Expected Release: Post 2025 (May)

Genre: Spy Thriller

Cast & Crew

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari

Jaideep Ahlawat (New addition)

Sharib Hashmi

Priyamani

Vedant Sinha

5. Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter

Returning with a brand-new case, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter delves deep into a complex legal battle rooted in family secrets and emotional turmoil. Expect gripping court scenes, layered storytelling, and sharp performances.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Genre: Legal Drama / Crime Thriller

Cast & Crew

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra

Swastika Mukherjee

Gaurav Gera

Deshna Dugad

Kalyanee Mulay

6. The Diplomat

After a successful theatrical run, The Diplomat is all set to make its digital debut. The film blends international politics with high-stakes diplomacy, offering a gripping narrative centered on loyalty, strategy, and hidden agendas.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Expected Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Political Drama

Cast & Crew

From action-packed blockbusters to courtroom dramas and spy thrillers, May 2025 is overflowing with binge-worthy OTT content. With big names like Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique, and Manoj Bajpayee returning to screens, the month promises quality storytelling across genres. Whether you're a fan of political drama or family sagas, these fresh releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and JioHotstar ensure you won't run out of compelling content to stream.

