Meet Binita Chetry: The 8-Year-Old Dancer from Assam Who Took Britain by Storm

An eight-year-old girl from Assam has taken the world by storm with a breathtaking dance performance on Britain’s Got Talent. Just days ago, Binita Chetry from Karbi Anglong was an unknown name beyond her hometown, but now, she is the talk of the global entertainment scene.

Dancing to Eye of the Tiger, Binita set the stage ablaze with her electrifying moves, earning thunderous applause from both the audience and the judges. However, in a twist that shocked viewers, she did not receive the coveted Golden Buzzer, sparking an outpouring of frustration on social media. One fan exclaimed, “What have we just witnessed? An extraordinary 8-year-old! No Golden Buzzer? That’s insane. She could win the whole show!”

Despite the judges’ decision, Binita’s performance turned her into an overnight star. Fans are rallying behind her, comparing her talent to previous Golden Buzzer recipients and questioning the selection process. A viewer commented, “That girl deserved it, especially compared to that comedian who got it last week.”

From an unknown young talent to a viral sensation, Binita Chetry has already won millions of hearts. As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on this remarkable dancer from Assam, whose journey has only just begun.

