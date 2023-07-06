Mem Famous: A Promising Telugu Comedy Set to Release on OTT Platform

Mem Famous, an entertaining Telugu comedy film, has already made its way to the audience's screens, generating a lot of buzz with its unique storyline and talented cast. Directed by Sumanth Prabhas, who made his directorial debut with this film, Mem Famous is a collaborative effort between Chai Bisket Film and Lahari Films. Having hit theaters on May 26, 2023, this comedy flick with a Telangana backdrop has been eagerly awaited by fans. In this article, we will delve into the details of Mem Famous, including its release date, cast, and other relevant information about its digital rights and OTT release.
Mem Famous graced theaters on May 26, 2023, showcasing the exceptional skills of Sumanth Prabhas, renowned for his popular YouTube cover songs, in the lead role. Joining him in this comical venture were Anji Mama, Muralidhar Ireni, and other talented actors. The film revolves around a group of determined Telangana youngsters willing to do whatever it takes to achieve fame.
The film's teaser, released recently, gained substantial attention when it was unveiled by politician Mallareddy, who himself rose to fame through a humorous video. The teaser quickly went viral, leaving the makers ecstatic with the overwhelming response from the audience. Produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manoharan, who have a history of nurturing emerging talent, Mem Famous promises to showcase the best from its cast and crew.
Although Mem Famous initially hit theaters on May 26, 2023, details regarding its OTT release date and digital rights are yet to be announced. Fans can anticipate the film's arrival on OTT platforms sometime in July 2023, following its theatrical run.
Sumanth Prabhas, the lead actor in Mem Famous, has had a captivating journey in the entertainment industry. He started gaining recognition through his Instagram reels, where he impersonated Vijay Devarakonda, and further solidified his presence with YouTube cover songs like "Myra" and "Chusthu Chusthune Rojulu Gadiche." Before making his acting and directing debut with Mem Famous, he also ventured into short films. This film serves as an exciting opportunity for him, and his fans eagerly anticipate his success.
Chai Bisket Films, known for producing content-driven films, has been making a name for itself in the industry. Following the success of "Writer Padmabhushan," they are all set to captivate audiences once again with Mem Famous. This promising production house aims to continue delivering engaging and meaningful cinema, and its upcoming projects are eagerly awaited by enthusiasts.