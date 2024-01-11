Merry Christmas Review: Vignesh Shivan Hails Sriram Raghavan's Thrilling Masterpiece, Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif

Merry Christmas Reviews: As the anticipation builds for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller, "Merry Christmas," the first reviews are in, and they are nothing short of ecstatic. With praise pouring in for outstanding performances, a gripping screenplay, and a surprise-filled climax, it seems Raghavan is ready to deliver another gem akin to his 2018 hit, "Andhadhun." Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and others have shared their early thoughts on the film, setting the stage for an exciting theatrical release on January 12, 2024.

The first review provides a glimpse into the movie's slow-burning narrative, with special mention of Vijay Sethupathi's ease and Katrina Kaif's captivating presence. Sriram Raghavan's direction and the musical contribution of Pritam are acknowledged as major pillars, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

With the first reviews creating a buzz, "Merry Christmas" appears to be a must-watch thriller, promising a perfect blend of outstanding performances, gripping storytelling, and surprise elements. As the release date approaches, audiences can look forward to being captivated by Sriram Raghavan's cinematic brilliance once again.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, taking to his Instagram Stories, expressed his admiration for the film's stellar performances. He wrote, “Absolutely awestruck by the outstanding performances from @actorvijaysethupathi & @katrinakaif in this superbly written thrilling screenplay from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial's music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins is just tooo good! Enjoy it in theatres from Jan12th! Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease." Vignesh also hinted at a surprising climax that awaits the audience.

Other reviews on social media platforms echoed Vignesh Shivan's sentiments. Film trade analyst Sathish Kumar M described the film as a "Vintage Thriller" with standout scenes in the police station and a climax infused with Sriram Raghavan's signature style. A user named Delusional Amphibian shared a nuanced perspective, calling "Merry Christmas" a slow-burning mystery drama that pays off magnificently in the final act. Cine Observer emphasized the chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, noting that they carried the first half, leading to a riveting second half.

Film and Stuffs lauded the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, emphasizing their strong presence in the first half and the subsequent peak chemistry that propelled the narrative forward.

"Merry Christmas" has been shot in two languages, featuring different supporting actors. The Hindi version boasts Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. The film's diversity adds another layer of intrigue for the audience.