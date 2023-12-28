Merry Christmas Trailer Review and Release date: Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi starrer to release in January 2024

Merry Christmas Trailer Review and Release date: The new movie "Merry Christmas," starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has a trailer that's got people talking. The director, Sriram Raghavan, known for great films like "Andhadhun" and "Badlapur," brings a fresh story with this film.

The trailer, which lasts for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, starts with an interesting split screen. On one side, you see someone grinding food, and on the other side, someone is grinding medicine tablets. The story takes a surprising turn with a captivating talk, leading to Katrina Kaif asking Vijay Sethupathi about his name.

Things get even more interesting when they plan a date for Christmas Eve, and Sanjay Kapoor makes an entrance, calling himself a 'lone wolf.' The initial glimpses of Sriram Raghavan's movie online have left a strong impression, building up excitement for what looks like a great movie experience.

Sriram Raghavan adds his special touch to the usual love story by bringing in suspense, seduction, and surprise, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. What starts as a casual meeting turns into a serious obsession between two strangers, with things getting more and more dangerous. The bilingual film steps into a unique style called neo-noir, something not seen much before.

The official trailer has already been watched by an impressive 179K people and is still gaining views. Fans are excited, and one person even said, "Don't be fooled by the simplicity of this trailer; it's a Sriram Raghavan movie." People are also amazed at the unexpected and magical pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.