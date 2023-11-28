The Village trailer: Arya to make his OTT debut with this horror-thriller

The Village trailer: Tamil actor Arya is set to make his much-anticipated debut on the digital streaming platform with 'The Village,' a gripping horror-thriller scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 24. The trailer for the Tamil web series, unveiled on November 17, introduces viewers to an intense narrative directed by Milind Rau, featuring Arya alongside Divya Pillai and Aazhiya in significant roles.

This spine-chilling series explores the eerie landscapes of the Kattiyal village in Tamil Nadu, immersing the audience in a fast-paced, action-packed storyline. Gautham (Arya) and his family embark on what they believe to be a routine road trip, only to be confronted with a nightmarish reality. The trailer paints a vivid picture of a village plagued by menacing mutants, creating an atmosphere of unpredictable danger.

Arya, discussing his foray into the world of digital entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for taking on the horror genre. In a press note, he stated, "I am excited that my original streaming debut begins with the horror genre and that too with a series like The Village. Horror is a genre that I personally believe to be quite challenging for any actor to showcase their acting skills and talent."

What sets 'The Village' apart is its departure from conventional ghost-centric horror, incorporating contemporary elements of sci-fi and fantasy. Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, the series promises a unique blend of suspense, terror, and a touch of the supernatural.

Directed by Milind Rau and produced by B.S. Radhakrishnan’s Studio Shakthi, 'The Village' boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George M, Poo Ram, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, John Kokken, Pooja, Jayaprakash, Arjun, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The collaboration of writers Milind Raju, V. Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan ensures a captivating and immersive storyline that is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With its intriguing plot and stellar cast, 'The Village' promises to be a must-watch for fans of horror and thriller genres alike.