Metro… In Dino Trailer Out: Anurag Basu Dedicates Film to KK and Irrfan Khan | Cast, Release Date, Story & More

The much-awaited trailer of Metro… In Dino is finally out, and it promises an emotionally rich experience that explores the layers of modern relationships. Director Anurag Basu revealed at the trailer launch that the entire film is a tribute to two legends — the late singer KK and iconic actor Irrfan Khan.
Set to release in theatres on July 4, 2025, Metro… Dino brings together an ensemble cast led by Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee.
Metro… In Dino Trailer Out
A Tribute to KK & Irrfan Khan
At the trailer launch, Anurag Basu spoke emotionally about the absence of KK, who had sung many memorable tracks in his films, including Life In A Metro (2007). Basu said:
"The whole film and the soundtrack are a tribute to KK and Irrfan Khan. KK used to complement Pritam’s compositions the most. Obviously, I will miss him.”
He also added that Irrfan Khan’s absence was deeply felt, especially by Konkona Sen Sharma, who had shared screen space with Irrfan in Life In A Metro. Konkona shared that there were moments during the shoot when she couldn’t hold back tears thinking of him.
The Final Chapter in Basu’s Hyperlink Trilogy
Metro… In Dino is the final installment of Anurag Basu’s celebrated hyperlink trilogy, following Life In A Metro and Ludo (2020).
Like its predecessors, the film weaves together multiple stories set against the backdrop of a bustling city. The trailer showcases four couples, each navigating modern love and life challenges in their way:
-
Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur portray a journey from friendship to romance.
-
Ali Fazal & Fatima Sana Shaikh explore the complexities of contemporary relationships.
-
Neena Gupta & Anupam Kher bring warmth and depth with their mature love story.
-
Konkona Sen Sharma & Pankaj Tripathi delve into layered emotional territory.
Soulful Music by Pritam
The film’s music, composed by Pritam, plays a pivotal role in enhancing its emotional resonance. The first track, “Zamaana Lage”, sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, has already struck a chord with listeners. The song’s line “Tumhaare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage” is inspired by poet Qaisar Ul Jafri and beautifully captures the spirit of longing and nostalgia.
KK, who delivered unforgettable songs like “Alvida” and “O Meri Jaan” in Life In A Metro, remains a musical presence in spirit through the film’s soundtrack.
Metro… In Dino Trailer: What to Expect
The trailer offers glimpses of:
-
Emotionally charged love stories
-
Big life choices faced by each character
-
Anurag Basu’s signature storytelling with visually rich cityscapes
-
Heartfelt moments that connect with universal human emotions
Backed by Pritam’s soulful music, the film promises to be a heartfelt tribute to love, life, and the memories of KK and Irrfan Khan.
Metro… In Dino Cast
Here’s the full ensemble cast:
-
Sara Ali Khan
-
Aditya Roy Kapur
-
Konkona Sen Sharma
-
Pankaj Tripathi
-
Ali Fazal
-
Fatima Sana Shaikh
-
Neena Gupta
-
Anupam Kher
-
Saswata Chatterjee
Metro… In Dino Cast: Production Details
-
Director: Anurag Basu
-
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Taani Basu
-
Music Composer: Pritam
-
Presented by: Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.
Metro… In Dino Cast: Release Date
Metro… In Dino is scheduled to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.
Metro… In Dino promises to be one of the most emotionally resonant films of 2025, blending Anurag Basu’s trademark storytelling with powerful performances and a nostalgic musical tribute to KK and Irrfan Khan. As audiences gear up for its release, the film is poised to deliver a memorable cinematic experience about love and life in today’s complex urban landscape.
Also Read:
Metro In Dino OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Music & Where to Watch Online