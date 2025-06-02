Metro…In Dino OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Love Story Online

Metro…In Dino is an upcoming romantic drama that explores the beauty and heartbreak of urban relationships. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film captures the emotional chaos of city life, similar in spirit to his 2007 classic Life in a... Metro. While not a sequel, the new film continues Basu’s signature style of telling multiple heartfelt stories set in a fast-paced city.

Metro…In Dino OTT Release: Plot Overview: Real People, Real Emotions

Set in a bustling metropolis, the film follows various individuals as they navigate love, loneliness, and life’s unexpected turns. Each story, while distinct, connects subtly with the others—painting a collective picture of city dwellers who experience quiet transformations through small moments and chance encounters.

These aren’t fairytale romances; they are stories that feel deeply personal, relatable, and grounded in everyday reality.

Cast of Metro…In Dino

The film features a strong ensemble cast portraying a wide spectrum of city life:

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan

Konkona Sen Sharma

Pankaj Tripathi

Neena Gupta

Anupam Kher

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ali Fazal

Each actor plays a character with their own unique love story or emotional journey. From young romance to rekindled connections later in life, the cast brings a wide range of experiences to the screen.

Metro…In Dino OTT Release: Music by Pritam: A Nostalgic Touch

The music of Metro…In Dino is composed by Pritam, who also created the beloved soundtrack of Life in a... Metro. The film's title is inspired by the iconic song “In Dino,” and the new soundtrack is expected to carry the same emotional depth, blending nostalgia with freshness.

Where to Watch Metro…In Dino Online

After its theatrical release on July 4, 2025, Metro…In Dino will stream on Netflix. Viewers who miss the theatrical run or prefer home viewing can catch the film on the OTT platform shortly after its cinema debut.

Creative Team

Director: Anurag Basu

Production Houses: T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions

Basu’s storytelling is known for its emotional depth, layered characters, and poetic handling of urban loneliness and connection. Metro…In Dino continues this legacy with a fresh cast and new narratives.

Why Metro…In Dino Is Worth Watching

Authentic storytelling : Emotionally grounded and deeply relatable characters.

Ensemble cast : Performances that bring variety and realism to the screen.

Musical depth : A soulful soundtrack by Pritam that adds emotional richness.

City as a character: The urban setting is not just a backdrop but an integral part of the story.

Metro…In Dino is a heartfelt tribute to life in the city — with all its confusion, emotion, and quiet beauty. With compelling characters and soulful music, it promises to touch the hearts of audiences. Watch it in theatres from July 4, 2025, or stream it later on Netflix to experience a film that is as intimate as it is universal.

