Mirage OTT Release: Jeethu Joseph’s Thriller Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali Arrives on SonyLIV

After an impressive theatrical run, acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam crime thriller Mirage is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The film, which hit theatres on September 19, 2025, features Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles and is set to stream on SonyLIV this month. Known for his mastery of suspenseful storytelling, Jeethu Joseph, the man behind the iconic Drishyam films, returns with another edge-of-the-seat narrative packed with twists, emotional tension, and mystery.

Mirage OTT Release Date and Streaming Details

SonyLIV has officially announced that Mirage will premiere on October 20, 2025, exclusively on its platform. The film will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

Sharing the update on social media, SonyLIV wrote, “Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV.”

Plot Overview: A Layered Tale of Secrets and Deception

Mirage follows Abhirami (Aparna Balamurali), a woman whose fiancé Kiran mysteriously goes missing after a supposed train accident. However, things take an unexpected turn when a police officer and a businessman show up at her doorstep, both seeking a hard disk that Kiran reportedly possessed.

Abhirami, determined to uncover the truth, teams up with Aswin Kumar (Asif Ali), an investigative journalist, to trace Kiran’s whereabouts. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover a web of conspiracies, buried truths, and Kiran’s double life—connecting him to a larger network of corruption and deceit.

The film blends emotional drama with suspenseful storytelling, maintaining Jeethu Joseph’s signature narrative pace and intricate character development.

Why You Should Watch Mirage on OTT

1. Directed by Jeethu Joseph – The Master of Thrillers

Jeethu Joseph, celebrated for Drishyam and Drishyam 2, once again crafts a gripping narrative filled with unexpected revelations. Mirage is co-written by Srinivasan Abrol, based on a story by Aparna R. Tarakad, and it keeps audiences guessing until the final act with a signature Jeethu Joseph twist.

2. Powerful Performances by Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali

The movie marks another successful collaboration between Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, who previously impressed audiences with Kishkindha Kaandam (2024). Their on-screen chemistry and emotional depth add credibility and intensity to this suspense-filled journey.

3. A Mysterious and Engaging Storyline

For fans of crime thrillers that blend psychological intrigue and emotional tension, Mirage promises a captivating watch. Each scene unravels new layers of deceit and moral ambiguity, making it a perfect weekend binge for mystery lovers.

Cast and Crew of Mirage

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Writers: Jeethu Joseph, Srinivasan Abrol

Story By: Aparna R. Tarakad

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath Raj, Saravanan, Deepak Parambol, Arjun Syam Gopan

Music: Vishnu Shyam

Cinematography: Satheesh Kurup

Producers: Naad Studios, E4 Experiments, Seven 1 Seven Productions, Bedtime Stories

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Mirage opened in theatres on September 19, 2025, receiving mixed to positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. While some praised its tight screenplay, atmospheric tension, and compelling performances, others noted its complex narrative structure. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.1/10, signaling a strong response from thriller enthusiasts.

With its intricate plot, stellar cast, and Jeethu Joseph’s signature directorial touch, Mirage stands as one of the most promising Malayalam thrillers of 2025. As it prepares on SonyLIV from October 20, audiences can expect a gripping tale of love, lies, and layered deception—perfect for fans of mystery and psychological drama.

