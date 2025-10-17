De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan Bring a Hilarious Family Twist This Diwali

The much-awaited sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2019 hit De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the big screens this festive season. Titled De De Pyaar De 2, the comedy-drama promises a fresh spin on the age-gap romance theme with a hilarious family twist, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

De De Pyaar De 2 Release Date Announced

The sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025. With this, Ajay Devgn continues his streak of sequels, following Son of Sardaar 2 and Raid 2. Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 aims to recapture the magic of the original while introducing a new layer of family chaos and witty humor.

De De Pyaar De 2 Cast and Crew

The film reunites Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh as Ashish and Ayesha, while Tabu, who played Ashish’s ex-wife in the first part, is notably absent this time. Instead, R. Madhavan joins the cast as Ayesha’s father, bringing an exciting dynamic to the story.

The ensemble cast also includes Gautami Kapoor as Ayesha’s mother, Jaaved Jaaferi reprising his role as Ashish’s comic confidant Sameer, and Meezaan Jafri, Ishita Dutta, and Sanjeev Seth in supporting roles.

Plot: What to Expect from De De Pyaar De 2

In this sequel, the tables have turned. Unlike the first film where Ayesha had to win over Ashish’s family, this time it’s Ashish’s turn to impress Ayesha’s parents. The story explores the hilarious and awkward journey of a 52-year-old man meeting his 26-year-old girlfriend’s conservative yet quirky parents.

R. Madhavan plays the disapproving father-in-law who finds it hard to accept that his daughter is dating someone his own age. As Ashish tries to win them over, chaos unfolds with comedic misunderstandings, generational clashes, and emotional confrontations.

Adding to the tension, Ayesha’s parents introduce a younger, more “appropriate” suitor, forcing Ashish to compete for her affection all over again.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Breakdown

The official trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 offers a glimpse into its laugh-out-loud premise and emotional undercurrents. It begins with Ayesha nervously confessing to her parents that her boyfriend is “a little older” and divorced. While her parents initially appear open-minded, their reactions change dramatically upon meeting Ashish.

From there, the trailer shifts gears into a mix of situational comedy and clever callbacks to Ajay Devgn’s earlier films, including his iconic split pose between two cars from Phool Aur Kaante and a nod to Singham. The teaser ends with a humorous car ride scene featuring Lata Mangeshkar’s classic “Main Kya Karu Ram Mujhe Budha Mil Gaya” playing in the background—setting the perfect tone for the film’s self-aware humor.

Fan Reactions: Mixed But Curious

The trailer’s release sparked lively discussions online. While some fans expressed skepticism about the need for a sequel—“What was the need for a sequel?” wrote one Redditor—others appreciated the humor and nostalgia.

Many viewers compared the production values with the first part, with some saying, “Part 1 looked better,” while others felt De De Pyaar De 2 “looked fun” and “refreshingly entertaining.” Some users highlighted the meta references to Devgn’s classic movies, calling it “a good blend of nostalgia and comedy.”

A Promising Mix of Romance, Humor, and Family Drama

De De Pyaar De 2 looks set to continue the franchise’s signature mix of sharp wit, emotional depth, and family-centered humor. With Ajay Devgn’s effortless comic timing, Rakul Preet Singh’s charm, and R. Madhavan’s impeccable acting chops, the film promises a delightful cinematic experience for audiences this Diwali season.

Whether it surpasses the charm of the 2019 original remains to be seen, but De De Pyaar De 2 certainly brings enough freshness, star power, and laughter to make it one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2025.

