Mirai OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Online

Teja Sajja’s blockbuster action-adventure Mirai has officially arrived on OTT after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Karthik Ghattamneni, the fantasy action film features an ensemble cast including Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Ritika Nayak. After making waves at the box office with its stellar performance, Mirai is now available for streaming on JioCinema (Jio Hotstar) starting October 10, 2025.

Mirai OTT Release Details: Streaming Platform and Languages

Following its theatrical release on September 12, 2025, Mirai quickly became a fan favorite for its unique superhero-meets-mythology concept. Less than a month later, the film has made its digital debut. Viewers can now stream Mirai exclusively on Jio Hotstar, available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The OTT platform announced the release with the caption:

“Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, streaming from October 10. #MiraiOnJioHotstar.”

About the Film: Storyline and Themes

Mirai revolves around Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young man who grows up believing he was abandoned as a child. His life changes when Vibha (Ritika Nayak), a monk, seeks his help to confront the dark warrior Black Sword (Manchu Manoj). The antagonist aims to collect the nine grandhas (sacred scriptures) left behind by Emperor Ashoka to gain immense power.

As Vedha learns shocking truths about his past, he transforms into a Super Yodha — a guardian of the universe who must protect Dharma and restore balance. The film’s themes draw deeply from Indian mythology, spirituality, and heroism, blending them with modern-day visual spectacle.

Box Office Performance

Upon release, Mirai faced stiff competition from big-ticket films like Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite this, it emerged as a massive commercial success. The film grossed ₹92 crore in India and achieved a worldwide collection of ₹141 crore, solidifying Teja Sajja’s position as one of the most promising young stars in Indian cinema.

Audience and Critical Reception

Critics and audiences alike praised Mirai for its high-octane action sequences, powerful performances, and mythological depth. India TV’s review noted:

“Mirai is not merely an entertainer; it is a cultural experience. The ‘Ram’ element is woven deeply into its fabric. The audience connects strongly with the devotion to Lord Rama, his principles, and reverence for Dharma. It is a must-watch for fans of films like HanuMan, Brahmastra, and Kalki.”

Social media reactions have been equally enthusiastic. Fans expressed excitement over the OTT release, with many requesting the inclusion of deleted scenes and the popular “Vibe Undi” song in the digital version.

Cast and Crew

Director: Karthik Ghattamneni

Producers: TG Vishwa Prasad & Krithi Prasad (People Media Factory)

Lead Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Mythological

Why You Should Watch Mirai on OTT

If you missed Mirai in theatres, its OTT release offers a perfect opportunity to experience this visually stunning superhero saga from the comfort of your home. With breathtaking action, emotional storytelling, and a mythological twist, Mirai stands out as one of the most ambitious Telugu films of 2025.

Mirai is a celebration of Indian mythology wrapped in a modern cinematic experience. Teja Sajja’s portrayal of a mythic warrior, combined with Karthik Ghattamneni’s direction and grand visuals, makes it a must-watch film for fans of fantasy and action genres. Stream it now on Jio Hotstar and dive into the world of India’s very own Super Yodha.

