Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date and Streaming Details on Amazon Prime

The highly anticipated return of Amazon Prime's hit series, Mirzapur, is on the horizon, with official updates from the show's cast. However, fans will need to wait a bit longer as the streaming of the new season has been postponed to accommodate another series premiering on Prime Video.

Before the release of Mirzapur Season 3, viewers can expect to see a new series debut on the platform. Stay tuned as we share all the latest official updates gathered from trusted sources.

Will Mirzapur Season 3 Arrive in 2024?

Due to a postponement confirmed by the series' actors, Mirzapur Season 3 will not be released in 2024 as initially anticipated. Fans were eagerly awaiting the new episodes in 2023, but it has been officially announced that the release will be pushed to 2024.

The show, created by Karan Anshuman, will continue to be available on Amazon Prime Video, featuring the return of Pankaj Tripathi as the iconic character Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya.

When Can We Expect the Release?

Amidst mounting anticipation, speculation surrounds the release date of Mirzapur. Though exact details are yet to be officially disclosed, recent leaks and updates suggest a confirmed release in June 2024. With filming and post-production wrapped up, the series is poised to make its much-awaited return on Prime Video following the streaming of another new series.

Mirzapur Season 3

Genre : Crime, Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: April 2024 (Expected)

Directors: Gurmeet Singh, Anand Iyer

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment)

Writers: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna, Vineet Krishna

Main Cast

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya)

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Gajgamini Golu Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Divyenndu as Phoolchand Munna Tripathi

Harshita Shekhar Gaur as Swaragini Sweety Gupta

Supporting Cast: Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Bhuvan Arora, and others

Background Score: John Stewart Eduri

Production Company: Excel Entertainment

Returning Cast Members in Mirzapur Season 3

These talented actors, along with the main cast, contribute to the rich mix of characters in the world of Mirzapur, bringing drama, suspense, and crime to life.

What to Expect in Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 3 is expected to premiere in June 2024, as confirmed by Prime Video, the series maker, and the popular site Filmy4wap.

The new season promises an enthralling narrative filled with power struggles, revenge, and intricate character relationships. Viewers can anticipate an intense showdown between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and the cunning Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi). Guddu seeks retribution for the tragedy that befell his loved ones, while Kaleen Bhaiya is resolute in maintaining his dominance over Mirzapur.

Season 3 introduces intriguing new characters such as Madhuri Yadav, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Munna Bhaiya's widow. Additionally, Sharad Shukla, Ratishankar’s son, emerges as a formidable player, further complicating the power dynamics within Mirzapur.

The aftermath of the wedding massacre and lingering unresolved tensions from previous seasons set the stage for a gripping narrative. Expectations are high for intense confrontations and escalating conflicts as characters navigate their ambitions and alliances.

While there's no official announcement yet, leaks suggest that the trailer may be released in June 2023. This highly anticipated trailer will likely provide a glimpse into the renewed and intense battle for control, with Guddu Pandit returning with heightened determination and power, promising a fierce showdown.

Mirzapur Season 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, continuing the longstanding partnership between the creators and the popular streaming platform. Currently, viewers can already enjoy the previous seasons of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video. In anticipation, the upcoming episodes of Mirzapur Season 3 are poised to deliver another thrilling installment to the crime series world.