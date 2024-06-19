Mirzapur Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and All you need to know

When it's coming?

Mark your calendars! The highly-anticipated third chapter of the acclaimed 'Mirzapur' saga is set to hit Prime Video on July 5, much to the delight of fans worldwide. With the announcement, and teaser unveiled a week prior, anticipation for the series' return has reached fever pitch.

The teaser tantalizingly opens with Ali Fazal's Guddu, poised to reclaim his stake in the battle for Mirzapur's throne, challenging the reign of Kaleen Bhaiya, portrayed by the incomparable Pankaj Tripathi. As the teaser unfolds, glimpses of the ensemble cast, including Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, and Vijay Varma, offer a peek into the intricate tapestry of power struggles, vengeance, ambition, and familial complexities that define the Mirzapur universe.

Prepare to immerse yourself once again in the riveting saga that has captivated audiences worldwide, as 'Mirzapur' returns with its signature blend of gripping storytelling and stellar performances.

Cast of Mirzapur season 3

Cast: Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When to Watch: July 5

Plot of Mirzapur Season 3

As Season 3 unfolds, viewers will witness the aftermath of the explosive events that transpired in the previous season. With the demise of Munna Bhaiya at the hands of Guddu, and Kaleen Bhaiya allying with Sharad, the intricate web of power dynamics undergoes a significant shift.

Guddu, Kaleen, Sharad, Beena, Golu, and Shatrughan find themselves embroiled in a relentless battle for control, each character fiercely vying to assert their dominance in the volatile landscape of Mirzapur. Expect a riveting saga of shifting alliances and clandestine betrayals as loyalties are tested and rivalries intensify. As the stakes escalate, tensions rise, paving the way for a series of intense confrontations that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ali Fazal, embodying the role of Guddu Pandit, recently delved into the depths of his character's journey, emphasizing his commitment to portraying Guddu's evolution across seasons. "While I'm uncertain about the twists in season 3, I've strived to encapsulate the essence of a character retaining innocence amidst rampant corruption," Fazal shared in an interview with IANS.

As 'Mirzapur' gears up for its third season, expectations soar with promises of heightened stakes and a broader narrative canvas spanning 10 riveting episodes. With visionary directors Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer at the helm, alongside the unparalleled talent of its ensemble cast, 'Mirzapur 3' is poised to deliver yet another electrifying chapter in the saga of Mirzapur.