Mismatched Season 4 Goes on Floors: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli Begin Shoot in Mumbai

Netflix’s popular youth romance series Mismatched has officially begun filming its much-anticipated fourth and final season. Lead actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli were recently spotted shooting at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, sparking widespread excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the return of Dimple and Rishi.

Advertisment

Videos and photos from the shoot quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing emotional reactions as the beloved on-screen couple, fondly known as Dimpshi, reunited for the show’s concluding chapter.

Viral Shoot Videos from Marine Drive Break the Internet

Several behind-the-scenes clips captured Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli filming together at Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face. Fans gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of the actors, while Instagram and X were flooded with videos showing the duo sitting together during a shoot sequence.

The viral moments triggered speculation about the storyline of Season 4, especially since Marine Drive holds emotional significance following the heartbreaking events of Season 3.

Season 4 Hints Dropped Earlier This Year

Interestingly, fans had already received a subtle hint about Mismatched Season 4 earlier this year. Moviegoers watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari were surprised by Prajakta Koli’s appearance, which reignited excitement around her reunion with Rohit Saraf.

That unexpected moment had left fans hopeful, and the recent shoot sightings have now confirmed that the final season is officially underway.

Netflix and Makers Confirm Final Season

Netflix India had previously announced in May that Season 4 would mark the end of the series, sharing a nostalgic post that resonated deeply with fans. The announcement invited viewers to relive Dimple and Rishi’s journey “one last time,” confirming that the show would conclude with its fourth instalment.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala also confirmed that the upcoming season will be the final chapter, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming fan response the series has received since its debut.

What Producer Ronnie Screwvala Said About the Show’s Legacy

Reflecting on the show’s journey, Ronnie Screwvala described Mismatched as a true fan favourite. He highlighted how the series sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built a deeply passionate fandom around Dimple and Rishi.

According to him, the emotional investment of viewers makes the final season even more special, as the creators prepare to bring closure to a story that has grown with its audience.

About the Series: From College Romance to Emotional Growth

Mismatched is based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi. The story follows two contrasting personalities—Dimple, an ambitious young woman chasing her dreams, and Rishi, a traditional romantic who believes in destiny and commitment.

Set against the backdrop of college life, the series explores themes of self-love, ambition, heartbreak, friendship and evolving relationships. Over three seasons, the show has charted the emotional growth of its characters while resonating strongly with young audiences.

Cast and Season 3 Recap

Season 3, which premiered in December 2024, featured returning cast members including Rannvijay Singha, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina and Ahsaas Channa, along with new additions such as Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik and Akshat S.

Set three years after Season 2, the third season was praised for its mature storytelling and the chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, though it ended on an emotional note that left fans divided.

Mismatched Season 4 Release Timeline

While filming has now begun, Mismatched Season 4 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026. The final season promises to deliver emotional closure as Dimple and Rishi navigate their last chapter together.

As production moves forward, fans can expect more updates, teasers and behind-the-scenes glimpses in the coming months.

With shooting officially underway, Mismatched Season 4 marks the beginning of the end for one of Netflix India’s most loved youth dramas. As Dimple and Rishi return for their final journey, fans can brace themselves for a heartfelt farewell filled with nostalgia, emotion and long-awaited answers.

Also Read:

Mismatched Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Mismatched Season 3 Review